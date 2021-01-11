Sean Bean plays a very different kind of role for him on Snowpiercer Season 2 because (whoa) he probably won’t die. You never know, though! TNT’s Snowpiercer churned out a first season that was so relentlessly unlike Bong Joon Ho’s film — it even adapted the source material (Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novels) into a bit of a procedural — that maybe they’ll simply decide to kill ark-train creator Mr. Wilford, too. Regardless, Bean’s incarnation isn’t worried about it. In the role portrayed by Ed Harris in the movie, Bean is having a much more overstated ball than his predecessor. At the risk of sounding completely pun-filled here, it looks to be a chilling performance.

In other words, Bean’s talent for dying on camera might be taking a breather when Season 2 of the Daveed Diggs-starring series returns. Meanwhile, Jennifer Connelly’s hospitality chief, Melanie Cavill, is seen off-board in this trailer, and everyone’s attempting to reorient themselves after the revolution, which saw Layton emerge as a leader. From the synopsis:

Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

The Snowpiercer train returns on January 25, and here’s a new poster.