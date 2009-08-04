SNUGGIE DOG

I don’t know how I didn’t foresee this. Making things for dogs is a time honored step in the natural marketing progression for any item that actually manages to move units. And I figured this deserved its own post on Warming Glow because in terms of TV watching, Snuggies definitely fall in the equipment category.

I also happen to know that Mr. Ufford is a dog enthusiast. When I imagine Stella (his dog) wearing one of these I awww like a “Full House” audience.

The only part of the video I don’t like is when she is forcing the dog arms in the sweater and the dog is freaking out. Chill lady. Get a snuggie.