SNUGGIE DOG

I don’t know how I didn’t foresee this. Making things for dogs is a time honored step in the natural marketing progression for any item that actually manages to move units. And I figured this deserved its own post on Warming Glow because in terms of TV watching, Snuggies definitely fall in the equipment category.
I also happen to know that Mr. Ufford is a dog enthusiast. When I imagine Stella (his dog) wearing one of these I awww like a “Full House” audience.
The only part of the video I don’t like is when she is forcing the dog arms in the sweater and the dog is freaking out. Chill lady. Get a snuggie.
The sad truth is, as much as I want to say how asinine this product is, I’m a total sap for dogs and that commercial made me Full House aww too. Plus I can’t help but think about how much my dog would hate this. She’s a rebel
Mr. Cameron,
(I assume your name is Kirk Cameron) I am sad to say, I believe that Ryan “Baby Goose” Gosling has infiltrated the last sentence of your post.
I’m a dog lover but putting clothes on a dog is fucking retarded.
The greatest invention of the modern era is the Snuggie. Feel the power of the mighty fabric!