So, the Tonys Happened.

I’ve got nothing against Broadway or musical theater, but I’m just not the right audience for the Tony Awards, which aired last night while I was tuned into “Game of Thrones” and the deciding game of the NBA Finals. But my flamboyant internet friends tell me that Neil Patrick Harris once again did an excellent job as host, and I wanted to post a couple of videos from the show to acknowledge his talent and charm. The Tonys may have a niche audience, but other awards shows could take some cues on how to conduct a live show. (Step 1: MORE GAYS!)
“Good evening, I’m teen heartthrob Neil Patrick Harris.”
Ah, I do enjoy a good “top/bottom” innuendo.
Neil Patrick Harris closes the show with some slam poetry that was written during the show by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tommy Kail. NPH is the best gay rapper since Eazy-E. What? Not gay? Oh, sorry. I just assumed, because, you know… never mind.
I just love that Parker and Stone have a bunch of Tonys now. Half way to EGOT!
I don’t generally enjoy award shows, but my friends asked me host a little watching party since I have a big TV. It was actually quite enjoyable. The Spiderman song was so, so boring & some acceptances speeches ran on, but overall the performances were great and NPH was super charming.
Teh gays liked everything about The Normal Heart except Jim Parsons and Lee Pace. AIDS good, TV bad, I guess.
Wait, Lee Pace was there!? I loooooove him.
To be fair, it would be a failure if the Tony’s weren’t the best live awards show every year.
I couldn’t help but enjoy watching Brooke Shields mess up both her part in the opening number, and then later swear for about 10 straight seconds before she realized she was live. It was wonderful.
Oh, that and watching Bono and The Edge make fun of their failed musical.