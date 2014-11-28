Sofia Vergara Has A ‘Mini Me’ Niece Who Looks A Lot Like Her

11.28.14
While you were busy stuffing your face with turkey, potatoes, and pie on Thanksgiving, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were doing the same thing, except sexier. America’s Second Sexiest Couple, after Billy Corgan and Anderson Cooper, spent Turkey Day with Sofia’s 21-year-old son, Manolo, and designer niece, Claudia, who looks A LOT like her Modern Family aunt (Sofia even calls her “mini me”). She documented the whole thing on the flipbook of unfair attractiveness that is her Instagram.

