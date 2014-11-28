Sofia Vergara Has A ‘Mini Me’ Niece Who Looks A Lot Like Her

While you were busy stuffing your face with turkey, potatoes, and pie on Thanksgiving, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were doing the same thing, except sexier. America’s Second Sexiest Couple, after Billy Corgan and Anderson Cooper, spent Turkey Day with Sofia’s 21-year-old son, Manolo, and designer niece, Claudia, who looks A LOT like her Modern Family aunt (Sofia even calls her “mini me”). She documented the whole thing on the flipbook of unfair attractiveness that is her Instagram.
Wow, that guy has a tiny bald pinhead. It’s disturbing.
Don’t you dare mock Earthworm Jim.
Oh holy shit, that was awesome.
The only thing I see that looks even remotely similar is her hair.
In that first picture she looks more like Parker Lewis Can’t Lose’s sister.
Parker Lewis Can’t Lose reference? Love you.
Wow, nice pull.
They have the same “you can’t bang this” grin.
They look like sisters in that photo with just the two of them and the balloons (and I don’t mean Sofia’s boobs).
Wow, they dress a smidge better than me on thanksgiving.
Where’s the pic of the niece that looks like her?
Her niece is cute, but looks nothing like Vergara. Vergara hasn’t aged much in the past 20 years. Even if you look at photos of her when she was close to her niece’s age they look nothing alike. Maybe it’s the nose.
Same skin tone and same hair color. That’s it.
Uh, not really. And she most certainly does not look like Vergara at the same age.
She doesn’t have the same weapons grade body her aunt does.
She’s missing two things that make Sofia world famous.
Looks like Alison Brie and Allyson Hannigan had a child.
So, how would that work?
Well, it would…(pauses for half an hour in thought)…I’m sorry what were we talking about?
Sophia from the neck down perhaps, but all of Claudia.
boobs ..that is all…