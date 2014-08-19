Sofia Vergara Punked Everyone Into Thinking She Was Engaged, Was Actually Just Promoting A Jewelry Line

Getty Image

Two basic things to understand, here. First, Sofia Vergara has been dating superhunk Joe Manganiello for the past two months, effectively creating a powercouple of infinite hotness that is almost too sexy to be contained in this dimension. The internet is fascinated by this coupling. Sofia Vergara knows this.

Second thing: Sofia Vergara has just launched a new jewelry line with Kay Jewelers. The success (or lack of) of this jewelry line will probably have an effect on how much she profits from it.

So what would a savvy businesswoman in Vergara’s Louboutins do?

The 42-year-old Modern Family actress stepped out in L.A. today sporting a very noticeable sparkler on that finger, the giant ring prompting some to wonder if Hollywood’s hottest couple is on the fast track to marriage. Considering we don’t seriously think that Manganiello put a ring on it after just a few months of dating, we suspect that this is where the bauble came from: It looks like this particular amethyst and diamond piece from her Kay Jewelers So Sofía line.

Well done, Sofia Vergara. She also paired her not-engagement ring with a matching necklace from the same collection, which was maybe a bit of a giveaway, but f*ck it — either way she played the paparazzi like a fine Colombian marimba. And if Joe Manganiello ever does propose, I can tell you it sure as hell won’t be with a ring from a mall jeweler.

Getty Image

(E! Online via Jezebel)