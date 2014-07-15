Someone Created A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sigil For All 50 States

Where once you couldn’t go on Facebook without seeing at least five people with a Mad Men Yourself picture as their avatar (“I am such a philandering drunk!”), the same is now true with Game of Thrones sigils. They’re as omnipresent as BuzzFeed “which yogurt topping are you?” quizzes, except not the worst thing ever. (Plus, it’s fun to use the word “sigil.”) We’ve covered NFL teams and, um, NHL teams before, and now thanks to “boo-yay” comes a sigil (see!) for all 50 states. Here’s how he did it.
I either used the states motto, “tweaked” the motto, went by the state slogan, or made a play on the states nickname or popular saying.
I am such a dead longhorn skull on a fake Texas flag!
Check out the rest of them here.
Hmm, pretty weak effort for NC, just taking what happens to be on some of our license plates. The actual state motto’s far better.
I kind of like the minimalist tone, though.
Especially when put in a GOT context. “We are the first to flee.”
Missed a chance to show some dragons on that one.
Florida is super fitting, it is storming like crazy right now.
What part of the Gunshine state are you at?
Jax, where Florida “begins.”
My state Oklahoma’s is actually pretty cool, but it probably should be the silhouette of a Meth Pipe and a Bible.
An anchor for house Wisconsin? We’re on the Great Lakes and all, but that seems weird. That is the state motto, tho–naturally badass.
Huge points off for not featuring some variant of ROLL TIDE in the Alabama sigil.
Saban wanted to, but he lost it at the last second.
Man, how you gonna leave out the awesome Wayne’s World version of Delaware’s? [imgur.com]
“Texas forever” – Tim Riggins……and me…..just now.
*Also worth noting, everything IS bigger in Texas [points to dong] [does the helicopter]
House Delaware. Hi, we’re in Delaware.
Rhode Island should’ve been a lobster with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. Also, Connecticut’s is pretty bland, just like the state. Well done.
Josh knocking Buzzfeed counts as irony, right?
I can’t believe they squandered the chance to use a pot leaf on Colorado’s. For shame. I have to say I enjoyed the NFL ones much more.
Maryland’s real flag is better.
Manly deeds, womanly words?
Exactly. This motto sucks.
I’m not even talking about the motto, which yes, does suck. But the flag itself is a thing of beauty.
[en.wikipedia.org]
I would’ve preferred a better motto for Michigan. Considering the state of the auto industry, “Hear Our Engines” just kind of seems like an insult. The real motto’s not much help, latin for “If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you”. But “Look About You” has a nice ring to it.
Hell let’s do one separately for the UP. “Above Them All”. Or better yet, “Winter Never Left”
The illustrations are pretty good, but the house words are all quite lame. And I found it odd that Hampshire, Jersey, and York all had their “New” dropped, but New Mexico kept theirs.
Cause House Mexico would have been weird?
The thing is though, Hampshire, Jersey and York were all places already and still are. That’s why the states all have “New” in front of their name.
I was surprised not to see “Winter is Coming” as the motto for my home state of Minnesota.
As a fellow Minnesotan, “Winter is coming”? Nah…”Winter is here”!
Florida’s should have been “We stand our Ground”
House Mormont’s words are “Here We Stand,” which is pretty close.
“We invented air conditioning.”
Great, except for the part where Massachusetts was misspelled. (May not have had enough room for all the S’s.)
Don’t MESS with Texas is our Anti-litter campaign, not our state motto.
If my memory serves our state motto is “Friendship”….So, I’m fully on board with GoTs sigil of “Don’t Fuck with Us”
The Georgia one was the best. Moderation. Burn!!
Texas already has one: The white flag from the Alamo
Come and Take It
Davy Crockett is rolling in his grave right now! Topical humor!