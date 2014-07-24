Someone In Ohio Is Posting Flyers For A ‘Straight White Guy Festival’

It sounds like a terrible joke reserved for a Saturday Night Live sketch after the second musical performance, but the plight of the straight white male seems to be real. Ohio’s WBNS has delivered the news of an event that may actually be giving a voice to the so-called disenfranchised majority. Someone has been posting flyers around the city of Clintonville advertising the “Straight White Guy Festival” on September 20, and the residents are simply… indifferent, actually.
WBNS’s Paul Aker hit the streets to get to the bottom of this bizarre event, and while he said that it looks like a hoax, it still made for some good man on the street questions and answers. A representative of a local organization that supports same sex marriage claimed that the flyer isn’t funny or helpful to their cause, but other people didn’t see anything wrong with it. I agree with the guy with the nose piercing, though, that if people want to have a festival, let ‘em have a festival. Festivals are fun!
Sausage party.
Hey how about any straight guy, straight men are hard to find.lol
I like it.
I think this they call these “Kenny Chesney concerts”.
No, it’s for straight guys.
Is it byoh? Bring your own hoods?
Less inclusive? How? Maybe the gays would enjoy standing around talking about Duck Dynasty and hockey too.
The flyer clearly states that all are welcome. There are plenty if straight people at gay pride festivals. Are they not supposed to be there or something?
Nothing wrong with a bunch of neonazis gettin together.
Must bring backpack containing a Game Cube, 6-pack Natty Ice and a big black dildo.
There is no Chad.
Seriously though, the (wo)man(s) on the street is way more on top of this than the broadcasters and advocate. The difference being they have a sense of humor and don’t have an interest in acting offended.
It’s kind of funny that the only other person they talked to that seemed to be uncomfortable was the obviously straight white guy. (I am leaning gay on nose ring but I have been very wrong before.) You can practically see the thought bubble above his head “Oh dam, don’t F this up Chad!!!”
I’m of the impression that nose ring is gay, too, which is why I thought his answer was the best.
This is pretty clearly satire.
And if you’re offended? Congratulations, you’re the target of the satire.
There’s no reason to be rude and offend anyone.
new to the internet?
Frasier Fair. If you have Lilith Fair, this would be Frasier Fair.
Well played
Perfect
Nice.
So…a NASCAR race?
How can white guys do better? Do we ditch the fanny packs? Is that what I’m hearing here?
Beer available? That’s fucking great if you love the fuck out of some Corona.
I don’t see the word “free” associated directly with the beer so I’m out.
Oh, me and Cheddarwheel are going to the festival to scout for porno talent. I am sure we can find some guys that will be “gay for pay”.
They said they had beer available, so they have my attention.
Better not be one of them faggot fruity beers though.
Should make for a killer dance party
If this isn’t satire, they chose a hilarious place to hold it. Goodale Park is right in the middle of the Short North, pretty much the center of the LGBT community near downtown Columbus. Also, Clintonville is a small, unincorporated village in the middle of Columbus that is about 5 minutes from Ohio State.
Just join an annoying fraternity. They celebrate being white, straight, and male daily.
Not so fast with fraternities being straight.
What’s gay about a bunch of drunk guys paddling each other and wrestling in their underwear?
touché @Uncle Phil! +1
There are midwestern mid-level insurance salesmen conventions that sound more riveting & exciting than this.
By “beer” they mean Smirnoff Ice, right?
Are we sure this isn’t a “Nathan For You” bit?
There’s already a whole SERIES of “straight white guy” festivals… it’s called “NASCAR”…
Clintonville isn’t a city, it’s a neighborhood in Columbus, Largely populated by hipsters and young professionals.