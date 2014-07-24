Someone In Ohio Is Posting Flyers For A ‘Straight White Guy Festival’

07.23.14 4 years ago 37 Comments

It sounds like a terrible joke reserved for a Saturday Night Live sketch after the second musical performance, but the plight of the straight white male seems to be real. Ohio’s WBNS has delivered the news of an event that may actually be giving a voice to the so-called disenfranchised majority. Someone has been posting flyers around the city of Clintonville advertising the “Straight White Guy Festival” on September 20, and the residents are simply… indifferent, actually.

WBNS’s Paul Aker hit the streets to get to the bottom of this bizarre event, and while he said that it looks like a hoax, it still made for some good man on the street questions and answers. A representative of a local organization that supports same sex marriage claimed that the flyer isn’t funny or helpful to their cause, but other people didn’t see anything wrong with it. I agree with the guy with the nose piercing, though, that if people want to have a festival, let ‘em have a festival. Festivals are fun!

Around The Web

TAGSFESTIVALSlocal newsOhioPROBABLY FAKE BUT I DON'T CAREREAL OR FAKEstraight white guy festivalwhite people

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP