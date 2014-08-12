Someone Made A Shot-For-Shot LEGO Version Of The ‘Walking Dead’ Season 5 Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Answering the age-old question “Right… but what if it was LEGOs?,” YouTube user kristo499 — who does this kind of thing regularly, for what its worth — has created a shot-for-shot re-creation of the Season 5 trailer for The Walking Dead using the beloved plastic yellow figures. It’s … pretty cool, if only for the amount of detail that went into the whole thing. And also for the thing where adorable LEGO versions of our heroes smush zombie’s craniums with tiny plastic weapons. So two things. Oh, and the thing where there’s a freaking CGI fireball in it, which, now that I think about it, probably falls under the umbrella of the “lots of detail” thing I mentioned in the first place. Let’s go with two and a half things.

The original is below. Go ahead and nitpick this to death, you heartless monsters.