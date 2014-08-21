Someone On Capitol Hill Made An Offensive Edit To Laverne Cox’s Wikipedia Page

The nice thing about the Internet is that anyone can say anything they want. Coincidentally, that’s also the worst thing about the Internet, because then things like this happen: someone on Capitol Hill has been editing the Wikipedia pages “on topics related to the transgender community,” according to Business Insider, including the one for Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

It’s impossible to know whether the edits are coming from one or multiple users, but the changes come from an IP address, 143.231.249.138, that has repeatedly been linked to House of Representatives computers. In the “talk” discussion section of one article, an individual making the changes has also claimed to be a staffer on Capitol Hill. (Via)

Here’s Cox’s Wikipedia before…

…and after.

The House user has since been blocked from making edits for a month.

Via Business Insider