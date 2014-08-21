Someone On Capitol Hill Made An Offensive Edit To Laverne Cox’s Wikipedia Page

The nice thing about the Internet is that anyone can say anything they want. Coincidentally, that’s also the worst thing about the Internet, because then things like this happen: someone on Capitol Hill has been editing the Wikipedia pages “on topics related to the transgender community,” according to Business Insider, including the one for Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.
It’s impossible to know whether the edits are coming from one or multiple users, but the changes come from an IP address, 143.231.249.138, that has repeatedly been linked to House of Representatives computers. In the “talk” discussion section of one article, an individual making the changes has also claimed to be a staffer on Capitol Hill. (Via)
Here’s Cox’s Wikipedia before…
…and after.
The House user has since been blocked from making edits for a month.
Your tax dollars at work
Classy.
Thanks O’Bama!
I get why he did it though. He was using language that people who hate transgender people can understand so they can know what it is that they’re hating.
Wha did he say wrong though? At the core, that’s basically what transgender is, someone pretending to be another gender and faking the funk (surgery or not).
As I understand it, gender is something that one determines for oneself. Sex is biological, while gender is behavioral. So you can’t really “pretend” to be of another gender, because by attempting to do so, you would actually be of that gender, even if only for an hour. You can pretend to be of a different sex, but Laverne Cox obviously isn’t doing that either, since we all know what’s in her pants.
Crappy Jones you must be sippin that transgender kool aid yourself by trying to project your inner femdom on me. Understand anybody pretending to be someone else doesn’t make them what they’re pretending to be. Sure, if you pretend to be something long enough you will become it to a degree but having a dick still makes you a dude just like you beating your meat to Laverne Cox still makes you gay as fuck.
AWW Soul Glo, got turned down by a chick with a dick, huh? It gets better.
Haha.
He called you “Crappy” Jones.
Now you’re a girl too because I bet that one burned your dick off.
Shitty Jones? Doesn’t matter it’s all the same at the end of the day. I say the words “gay as fuck” and already I have the gay community in an outrage. The biggest surprise…there’s a human being who has no shame in a Tone Loc avatar. If you’re gonna shout out the 90’s at least have some respect for yourself goddamn even Coolio would’ve been an upgrade. Jazzy Jeff, Eazy E, Flavor Flav, ALL somewhat respectable upgrades yet you thought of the one black character from Ace Ventura and said “THAT’s my avatar oooh and I’ll name myself FunkyWarmMedina because people will read it and go wait that doesn’t say FunkyCoolMedina…it’ll be hil-a-wee-us!”. Oh and to TFBuckFutter, I’ll admit Crappy Jones was wack but it’s light wordplay that you have no business judging from inside that queer as folk glasshouse you threw stones from. Your name is TFBuckFutter…c’mon!
Sorry Pole Blo.
HAHAHA! See what I did there?
I’m clever.
Alright class, today’s first lesson. What is a TFBuckFutter? Well let’s break it down…
T = The
F = Faggot
Buck = Butt
Futter = Fucker
However, TF can be swapped with another formula…
T = That
F = Flaming
Buck = Butt
Futter = Fucker
What I want you to learn from this lesson is that no matter how you slice it, TFBuckFutter is really just…an ass. Legend has it he’s clever.
Did she change her middle name to Love?
Such a dickish, childish thing to do, refusing to call someone what they want to be called. That’s some elementary school bullying shit.
Well now you’re just being bigoted against bigots.
And as I’ve seen people explain before, that is somehow the worst type of bigotry of all.
@TFBuckFutter It’s because bigots are so used to pushing other people around, they don’t have the tools to defend themselves when they get pushed back.
Did you add a 1 before every number on your odometer to?
Let’s edit the Congress page to say they frequently waste time on the taxpayer’s dime editing Wikipedia pages instead of doing real work because they’re a bunch of lazy corrupt fuckwits.
Actually, let’s just edit one specific congressman’s profile to say he’s the one that does it.
Someone like Louie Gohmert.