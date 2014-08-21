Someone On Capitol Hill Made An Offensive Edit To Laverne Cox’s Wikipedia Page

#Orange Is The New Black
08.21.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

The nice thing about the Internet is that anyone can say anything they want. Coincidentally, that’s also the worst thing about the Internet, because then things like this happen: someone on Capitol Hill has been editing the Wikipedia pages “on topics related to the transgender community,” according to Business Insider, including the one for Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox.

It’s impossible to know whether the edits are coming from one or multiple users, but the changes come from an IP address, 143.231.249.138, that has repeatedly been linked to House of Representatives computers. In the “talk” discussion section of one article, an individual making the changes has also claimed to be a staffer on Capitol Hill. (Via)

Here’s Cox’s Wikipedia before…

…and after.

The House user has since been blocked from making edits for a month.

Via Business Insider

Around The Web

TOPICS#Orange Is The New Black
TAGSCONGRESSLAVERNE COXORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKWIKIPEDIA

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP