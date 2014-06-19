Someone ‘Simpsonized’ Kanye West And Kim Kardashian’s ‘Booty Selfie’

They’ll never stop The Simpsons, but they should, because someone has Simpsonized Kim Kardashian’s near-naked selfies and actually naked Kanye West. That someone is aleXsandro Palombo, who I imagine spends a lot of time searching for “maude homer” on Google. (Note: please don’t search for “maude homer” on Google.) The illustrations are well done, I guess, although Kim kind of looks like Carmen Electra, and hey, remember when Carmen Electra was on The Simpsons? It was the episode where Homer is convicted of trying to kill a Screamapillar, and his punishment is being this old crone’s servant, and then she dies, and then Homer and Marge are found guilty of murder, and he’s about to be executed, and then it turns out it was all a reality show hosted by Carmen Electra.

The point I’m trying to make is, Kim’s yellow butt is more distressing than that episode.

Via Humor Chic