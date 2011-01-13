Someone Think of the Pleated Jeans!

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present the greatest sentence in journalism history, via the Chicago Tribune:
Police were called last week to Mullets Sports Bar & Restaurant in Homer Glen to deal with an angry customer who allegedly shattered a framed photo of A.C. Slater, a fictional, mullet-wearing jock played by Mario Lopez in the 1990s television series “Saved by the Bell.”
Everything about that is perfect. Mullets. The sports bar in Homer Glen. And especially the shattered photo of A.C. Slater. That guy was a dick.
“I just don’t like Slater,” the man reportedly told the owner after allegedly yanking the photo from its place of pride above a urinal and smashing it on the floor… The man left after another person gave the bar owner $11 for the broken frame, according to a Will County sheriff’s police account.
This drunk man is a hero. “Saved by the Bell” is filled with awful, unlikable stereotypes, but Slater was easily the worst. Just look at this douche:
Ugh.
Anyway, I’m sure the cops appreciate being called to investigate this pressing matter. “And then he smashed my photo of A.C. Slater!” “Sir, are you aware that we could be stopping actual crime if we were somewhere else right now?”
(screencaps via LOLSlater)
Uh, you don’t hang a framed picture above a urinal in a sports bar in Homer Glen. Alison Brie holding a corgi doesn’t survive that.
Senor Slater, no quiero a ser este hombre, pero yo necesito a mirar su tarjeta verde… por favor.
Now, if the bar had placed the photo of A.C. Slater in the urinal…
…that would’ve been golden.
The perpetrator? Marvin Nedick.
Wearing Z.Cavariccis with a tank top defined douche in the early 90’s. Although, I liked when Slater would call Jessie “Momma”.
“Saved by the Bell” is filled with awful, unlikable stereotypes
(*nostrils flare, blood pressure shoots to 400/300*)
Menace, you complete me.
“but Slater was easily the worst”
You say “was” like he’s not one any more.
How this guy stays on TV is unbelievable. He is the ultimate example of the non-homosexual and non-happy use of gay…not that there’s anything wrong with the other two
Heaven help the bar that has a framed photo of Tori.
I think I smell a hint of jealousy in this post.
Valleeeeeeey rules…FOR SURE!!!
Whatever, preppie.
I think I smell a hint of jealousy in this post.
It’s a post about the early ’90s. You’re probably smelling Drakkar Noir.
first I thought it was a preview from community, I mean the left one is abed and the black guy could be troy, and a special guest star parker lewis.
Troy and abed in the 90´s
Nice to see Tommy D back in the news.
I like the reporter’s use of “allegedly” to describe a pointless dispute that’s already been resolved. Wouldn’t want to tarnish this upstanding citizen’s reputation with libelous accusations.
Biggest SBtB related crime: Kelly never gave it up. All his scheming and Zack couldn’t get her on her knees ones? That would have been my focus every week. “What are you up to preppie?” “I’m working on a plan to get Kelly to unzip my fly, then: Kapowski!”
I’d like to take the opportunity this post has provided to remind everyone in one episode of Saved by the Bell Zack was given the Indian name “Running Zack” by an Indian Chief before a Bayside track meet. Then the Indian Chief died. Carry on.
I don’t like the thought of Mario Lopez watching me while I pee. Especially when he requests it.