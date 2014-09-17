‘Sons Of Anarchy’ And The Curse Of The Fatty, Bloated Episode

When we arrived at the final season of Breaking Bad — whether it was the final 16-episode full season, or the final eight episodes in 2013 — it felt like a final season. Every single second counted. Vince Gilligan had edited those episodes down to the bone. Every single frame, every single decision, and every word of dialogue mattered. There was no fat. Those episodes weren’t super-sized, either, until the final two, which each ran over by a mere 15 minutes. Not only was Breaking Bad one of the best final seasons ever, it was one of the most efficient. Gilligan understood narrative economy.
The final season of Sons of Anarchy — like much of the past few seasons of the series — has not been efficient. There’s probably a few things going on here: Kurt Sutter — buoyed by the massive success of Sons of Anarchy — has caught the Peter Jackson disease (ego!), and FX — encouraged by the massive ratings of Sons — has decided to let him have an extra 15 or 20 or 30 minutes each episode because it means more commercial breaks, which means more money, which means FX is can spend more on Sutter’s next series for the network.
The result is a lot of unnecessary material. Last night’s episode, “Toil and Till,” was one of the less egregious instances of this, but even still, it was 53 minutes of airtime, or about 10 minutes more than the average cable drama. It was also about ten (or 15) minutes too long.
The opening sequence is the perfect example of Sutter’s excesses: Even after nearly 90 seconds of “previously on” scenes, there’s a lengthy establishing sequence in which we watch several characters smoking cigarettes. This does nothing to push the story forward. It just reminds us of where the characters are, and it’s one thing that Vince Gilligan almost never did: Catch us up. He trusted us to keep up.
There was a lot of fat in ‘Toil and Till.’ The entire subplot with Abel’s preschool, for instance, or the car trip between Nero and Wendy, and the cringeworthy conversation that Gemma had with Abel about his mother’s death. There were a lot of pow-wows, too, where Jax would meet up with other characters, explain what they’re about to do, and then do it. More times than not, we didn’t need the explanation.
If those empty scenes were more entertaining — like, say, Ratboy and Tig’s exchanges — it’d be perfectly justified. I could watch Tig and Ratboy sit in a car and f*ck with each other for hours. But I don’t really need to see yet another character tell Jax that they’re sorry about Tara, that they’re there for him, and that they’ll give him whatever he needs knowing full well that Jax is about to turn on them.
You could boil last night’s episode down to a few simple plot points:
1. Jax still believes the Lin Triad is behind the death of Tara. He plans to completely dismantle the organization and then — once Henry Lin reaches out to Jax for help — Jax is going to kill everyone Henry Lin loves right in front of him. Step one of this plan involved disrupting a heroin-for-guns deal and killing a lot of Lin’s men.
2. For reasons I don’t quite understand, part of that plan was pinning the blame for the Lin deaths on two guys working for Jury and the Indian Hills chapter of SAMCRO. I understand the need to shift blame, but why shift it onto a couple of pot-smoking allies? Because they’re easy foils? Does Jax have a beef with Jury that I’m missing?
It’s not confusing in the sense that we know why Jax needed to shift the blame away from SAMCRO and toward someone else to keep the heat from Lin (and Marks) off of them, but it is confusing as to why they chose people who were helpful (Gibby and Renny) and who are associated with allies (the Indian Hills SAMCRO), of which their close friend Jury is the President (so close, in fact, that Jax used to call Jury — one of JT’s best friends — his “uncle.”) Why would Bobby and Chibs even go along with this? Why are they killing, essentially, they’re own people?
What is for certain, however, is that Jury — who spotted the gun and connected it to Jax — knows that Charming’s SAMCRO is behind those deaths, which opens up an entirely new can of worms going forward.
3. Sheriff Jarry (Annabeth Gish) will be investigating the death of Tara. Unser will be assisting in that investigation. Unser knows where Juice is and that SAMCRO wants Juice dead, but he doesn’t suspect that Juice — or Gemma — is behind the death of Tara. Gemma is also concerned that Unser will eventually make that connection. Meanwhile, Juice couldn’t bring himself to skip town because Juice is an goddamn idiot. Fortunately for Juice, Unser seems to want to help him. When has Unser’s help ever been good for anyone on this show?
3. Happy knows a thousand places to bury bodies. He may need them all before the final season. Unfortunately, these deaths don’t really matter that much because we have no emotional investment in the “pile of slants.”
4. Jax’s relationship with both Nero and Wendy has warmed up to the “bro nod.” I believe fist bumps are the next stage in their reconciliations.
5. The Mayans have formed an alliance with racist Robocop for him to store some South American “beans” for them in exchange for a $5,000 flat fee. The Mayans and racist Robocop do not like each other.
6. Tig may or may not get hard when simulating oral sex with Ratboy.
7. Gemma is all out of f**ks. That evil woman is perfectly content to let Jax straight-up murder dozens of men to avenge a death that she committed. Like I wrote last week, everything the Internet used to wrongly say about Skyler White is actually true of Gemma Teller.
With all of that said — and quibbles with narrative economy aside — it’s an easy, entertaining show to watch. I’t s hard to complain about Sons of Anarchy, because I enjoy it for the most part. But I do think that, with some editing, a good final season of Sons of Anarchy could be a great season of Sons of Anarchy.
Random Notes
— Speaking of Breaking Bad, it was hard not to make a connection to the AMC series while watching Happy — in a bright yellow hazard suit — store that poor Asian kid in a barrel.
— What I’m looking forward to the most right now, actually, is the look on Jax’s face when he realizes that all these Chinese men he killed had nothing to do with Tara’s death. Will he feel remorse, or will he keep plugging along, moving to the next target?
— Nero: “Who do we pretend we are?” Wendy: “The nanny and the gardener.” I will say this for Wendy: I’ve never liked her as much as I have liked her these last two episodes.
— It’s good to see Annabeth Gish — who recently wrapped her run on The Bridge — pop back up on my television. For once, she’s a Charming cop that’s not territorial, and who is not threatened by someone else trying to offer assistance.
— Unser made his bi-yearly reference to his terminal cancer in the episode. That is a slow-gestating terminal cancer.
— OF COURSE, my wife — who doesn’t watch SoA — would walk in the room while Ratboy was “going down” on Tig. “WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?” “It’s not what you think, honey.” Ratboy to Tig: “Dude, are you getting hard?”
— Seriously, God bless him, but the kid who plays Abel, Ryder Londo (who also plays Gene Draper on Mad Men) should not be given speaking lines.
— If you’re wondering, this was the song from the end of the episode. It’s from Yelawolf.
THANK YOU for saying what we’ve been thinking about the kid playing Abel. My husband and I wish they’d find another kid or just not give him speaking parts…His poor acting takes away from the show so much! We hate his scenes. Before anyone says, “He’s just a kid, and kids can’t act”, that’s just not true. There are many child actors we’ve seen through the years who could hold their own in dramas. This kid has no facial expressions, no intonation. He’s just painful to watch.
I agree with on the fat Dustin, but everytime you compare SOA to BB and Sutter to Gilligan it’s like someone comparing apples and VCR tapes.
I always watch the show the following morning on Amazon so I don’t mind the longer episodes. While it’s probably not fair to compare the show to Breaking Bad, Sutter really wants us to compare the show to great shows like Breaking Bad. All in all I really like the show for the pulp entertainment factor; and because everyone on the show makes boneheaded non-sensical decisions at every turn you really never know what to expect. The final episode will be a 60 minute muscal montage that ends with Juice, Wendy, Abel and Thomas getting out of Charming. They will move to a quiet farm in the country somewhere with Nero living in a trailer behind the barn. Fin…
So are Sutter and Gilligan larping the Jack Spratt nursery rhyme?
Anyone else get the feeling that Sutter is going to make Gemma (his wife) the hero somehow when all is said and done?
Shutters taking all the fun out of it.
Ditto on suddenly liking Wendy. It’s kind of weirding me out.
And thanks to whoever pointed out Nero’s constant cardigans — now I can’t stop noticing (and mocking) them!
I had the same thought about Wendy – much better character so far this season.
So,
In the past 4/5 real years the show takes place…Jax has to have about 30 murders to his name now right? He is a friggin serial killer!
Why is Chibbs and Bobby going along with all this killing? I would have thought Bobby would have put up a fight against killing two “innocent” friends of Jury to set up a longer plan.
Bobby sure. Chibs? hahaha chibs has many more murders than Jax. Mostly on behalf of the Irish Im sure.
When they saw Tara’s corpse.
That’s the only place I’m confused – when did Chibs and Bobby get so trigger happy?
It is unfair to compare Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy.
Sons of Anarchy has, at times, been a very good show and has, at times, been a very frustrating show. Whereas Breaking Bad is the greatest drama of all time. Holding SOA to such a high standard seems a little harsh.
Perhaps a more fair comparison would be to take the final season of the last show Kurt Sutter had worked on prior to Sons of Anarchy:
The Shield.
Now, granted, The Shield had a very strong final season, and one of the all time great Series Finales, but Sutter was there for that final season, so he should have first hand experience in how to end a show from seeing Shawn Ryan do it very well on The Shield.
It is totally fair.
Great points all around, and I agree – if this was a tight 44 or even 56 minutes, it’d be a really compelling show. The Jury thing bothers me the most. Just doesnt make any sense for Jax, unless he really doesnt give a FUCK about anybody left on Earth.
Not every show is gonna be Breaking Bad quality, dude. That’s a tough standard to hold everything to, there’s only one Vince Gilligan. But there’s also only one Kurt Sutter and he too has a unique capability of darkness. I love his opening/closing montages, showing characters in their before/after states from what went down in the episode. This whole recap felt like nitpicking by someone who just started watching
Dude, we call each other bro here, ok bro? [intense nostril flare]
Great fucking writeup. Dead on on everything. My biggest complaint, the pinning of the killings on the other SAMCRO chapter, was covered nicely here. I think it was simply to have Jury come after them and add another layer of tension to the final season. However, it didn’t come across organically (although what does on this show?).
And yes, goddamn is Abel’s acting terrible. Thank God Sagal can act, otherwise that scene would be a complete disaster.
@Hawkins I agree that the the thug is a close relative of Jury. However, gemma stooging juice would require admitting to starting a very large gang war that is going to end up being the end of the club, which I don’t see. I more would guess that Unser is going to connect Juice somehow.
They don’t have a beef with Jury or the other SAMCRO chapter. They stole some of Jury’s part of the heroin and pinned it on the thugs who weren’t part of the chapter to make it seem like they were the ones who killed the Chinese and they did it for the drugs (to the Chinese), while also appearing like they ripped off the Samcro chapter.
Problem is Jury knows that’s Chibs’ shotgun and also I think one of the thugs is Jury’s kid.
Oh and Gemma is totally going to stooge on Juice as Tara’s killer
Great recap….
Every complaint I had about the episode has already been covered except for one: Was anybody else wondering, when Jax and Co. rolled up on heavily armed Chinese (Who would have already been on high alert given the nature of the transaction), why no one from the Chinese gang could hit a single member of Jax’s crew? I mean, they saw them coming, they had their guns out, Jax’s crew had no meaningful cover, but despite facing a rain of automatic weapons fire, no one received so much as a scratch? I think it’s odd that none of the gun toting gangsters can actually shoot, and also that Jax’s plan would essentially rely on them being unable to do so.
Jax: Okay guys, here’s the plan: We take several vehicles, and drive right up to the Chinese, making sure they can see us coming from a mile away. I figure since all they’re doing is exchanging heroin for illegal guns, they’ll be totally chill, right? So then we jump out of our vehicles all willy nilly, with everybody shooting, and hopefully nobody dies. Sound good?
Bobby: Sounds good, brother! (Hugs Jax)
Chibs: Great plan! (Hugs Jax)
(They all bro-walk towards their vehicles.)
Yeah, watching this i thought “it’s not like bobby is a small target…”
Co-signed on this gripe. Chibs and Jax literally just stepped forward with no cover and started firing away completely unfazed and didn’t get hit.
@Horatio Cornblower: last night we had the dead bodies of Lin’s crew referred to as “a pile of slants”, Robocop saying he wanted every “wetback” except for his server dead, Lin talking about not wanting to play by n-word rules, and Rat Boy taunting Tig by saying his dad was shoving a “black dildo” up his ass. That’s on top of the fact that every crew seems to be referred to by their skin color, even though in the show’s universe there are multiple white and black motorcycle clubs. There’s several episodes a season where I think back to the “N-Word Family” skit on the Chappelle Show, and a laughing Dave Chappelle going “Oh Lord, this racism is killing me!”
Asians can neither drive nor shoot straight. I’m guessing Sutter just goes with whatever stereotypes gets him over the plot holes.
I know. Apparently the Triad muscle all went to Stormtrooper marksmanship school. At one point doesn’t one of them say, “Who are these guys?” and they don’t start firing when the guys don’t stop. OK, I am now definitely hate-watching this show. It hasn’t just jumped the shark–they’re rocketing harleys over sea world at this point.
I liked this episode much better than the first one ..and it had one of my favorite things for a shitty show to keep me going an OOHH SHIT !!! moment when the old dude jury I believe sees the shotgun and I recognized it to and boom OHH SHIT ..I see a lot of comments saying the same things I think ..I don’t think gemma dies I think she just rots in jail for the rest of her life thinking how she fucked up everything..i hope wendy and nero run away together and take the kids and all the other gangs kill SAMCRO ..but juice doesn’t die he stupidly survives till the end and when all of samcro is gone and dead he steps in and makes his own samcro chapter..and unser survives long enough to beat cancer but then gets hit by a car ..
This show has come along way since the first season, which was for the most part a bit Disney. Its not the best show but it is the best show on at that time slot. with the cable the way it is, the bar is not too high. The music gets old. We always get the big chase with the hard rocking music, and Sutter has twisted the plot to the point that you sit back and ask, “what the hell?”. Why does anybody believe Jax anymore? No one outside the story ever hears a gunshot, gun battle or Michael Bay style mass explosion. The national guard should have been there 2 seasons ago. Thank you for the explanation and I’ll watch to the bloody end. The show is becoming unwieldy and bloated and I will be glad to see it wrap. That said, its been a good series.
For a guy who started the season swearing “I am NOT going to lose my club,” Jax sure is setting up SAMCRO for self-destruction with a devastating war with the triads AND some internecine conflict with the indian Hills chapter. Oh, and the Mayans too.
I mean what the actual fuck?
And when he tells SOA members he has “no plan” and the whole gang just nods and blindly follows him? Wouldn’t any of them be down for a vote or something? “Likely fatal war with the Chinese and the Mayans–yay or nay?” I mean they hold tense votes for everything else, you think the fate of the club would be subject to debate in their biker mini-democracy.
Also, Juice is begging to die by hanging around charming. I’d be hiding out in the Midwest or ANYWHERE where there wasn’t an SOA chapter.
It’s like everyone on this show has brain damage. I’ve put years into this thing hoping it’d recapture the greatness of season 2. (Season 4 came close until the last ep when they chickened out on killing Clay.) Now I’m bordering on hate watching it, just to see how fair off the rails it goes. It’s not Ray Donovan bad yet, but it’s close.
Yeah, Jax must have had some killer PROOF that this plan was going to work out if they actually put this shit to a vote and the club approved it. Because as it stands, he’s not only picking a fight with “brown” and “yellow”, but he’s lying to “black” about it, and once this shit unravels it leaves SAMCRO shit out of allies. I’m guessing the internecine conflict was unexpected and Jax and co. had no idea they just killed someone that was important to Jury.
Anyways, welcome to the hate watch crew!
Juice is definitely stuck on stupid. Anyone with half a brain would have already been at least another time zone away by now. It’s almost as if him and that ridiculous mustache want to be caught. You’d also think that with Juice being MIA that the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Department would figure he had something to do with either Tara’s murder or the murder of Eli Roosevelt. You would also think that they’d perhaps comb through the local landfill to potentially find the murder weapons. SAMCRO is pretty inept at being an outlaw MC and the local law enforcement might as well be the Keystone Kops (Deputy Chief Hale was probably the least inept cop in the area.).
At the end when the dude picked up the shotgun, did he know that gun belonged to Chibs?
@bloodandmetal Thanks. Missed that bit on my first viewing.
yup he did ..he put the same gun in a bag after SAMCRO killed all the Asian dudes ..
If I never have to see another 8 minute Kurt Sutter montage of people looking forlorn and smoking set to a cheaper version of an existing song, I’ll die happy. I don’t even remember if there was one in this episode, I just expect that I’ve blacked them out by this point.
First off, anyone who says “Manny is the worst” isn’t watching the child actor playing Abel. I spent the rest of the episode telling my wife “Get out of my room, Dad” because the kid sounded just like Ruxin’s boy on the juice last week, Truly awful.
Second, I’ll ignore plot loopholes in my fave shows just because the shows are usually entertaining, otherwise well-written, and well acted and directed. But, we have a sheriff gunned down in the home of the local motorcycle gang’s leader, said motorcycle gang has a missing member WHO WAS BLACKMAILED BY THE SAME (now deceased) SHERIFF into becoming an informant, and the only reaction by all law enforcement personnel is “Eh, if you see him, let us know.”? Really?
The biggest question remains what happens to Jury (I didn’t see the “Next week” so bear with me). He’s got the guns, the drugs, and the bodies with Lin possibly on the way, and he knows Jax plan. Does he scrub the scene before the Chinese get there? What happens if the Chinese find an empty house Jax said was full of bodies and their drugs? Does he go to Lin with what he knows? Does he just wage war on SAMCRO by himself, or turn the other charters? The only pinch is why Jax told Jury his plan. Was it purposefully so Jury would rat to the Chinese, only to have Jax deny it and make Jury out to look like he’s just covering his tail? I kinda hope not since Lin isn’t stupid and immediately suspects Jax. And even if he does buy that it was the Indian Hills charter, why wouldn’t he just make the connection that Jax gave the order? After all, SAMCRO’s the mother charter, and Lin already said Jax was the only other one who knew where the drop was. Whatever happens, I just hope it doesn’t get Suttered, aka Jury goes to tell Lin, opens the door, then gets shot in the face by Lin.
The concept of the Sons of Anarchy destroying itself with other other charters attacking SAMCRO (again, all tied back to Gemma covering her ass for drunkenly killing Tara) was a nice twist in the storyline. I too hope it doesn’t get Suttered.
Sons of Anarchy, like Breaking Bad, is a tragedy. In literary tragedies the main character is known as the tragic hero. They’re essentially a bad people with good qualities. They commit some type of wrong or possess some type of character flaw (known as a tragic flaw), but also have qualities and characteristics that cause the reader/viewer to relate to and actually cheer for them. The one thing true about all tragedies is the tragic hero dies in the end, and through their death a lesson is learned.
Jax will die…the question is who else will though?
see also: Macbeth, Hamlet, Oedipus, Beowulf, etc.
Everyone will die and the lesson will be to never trust Gemma.
Where’s my ‘A’?
I, for one, enjoyed the opening scene…The morning cigarette is by far the best and most important cigarette, followed closely by “after huge meal ciggy” and “damn, that was awesome sex, need a ciggy cigarette”
The morning cigarette is like turning on a light bulb in your head, a pure stimulant to tell yourself “Damn, I gotta do this, and this”,also reflection, and basically your motivation to get dressed and say “Well,, time suck the days dick, letsgo”
Also another key factor: morning cigarette + strong cup of coffee = a very important poop, the ciggy is basically the lighter, and the coffee is the poop dynamite…..morning poops are the difference between winners and losers people……win the day
I just can’t take the new lady sheriff seriously. Not because she’s a woman, but because anytime I see the actress playing her I can’t help but remember the scene on The Bridge last season where she was getting banged on a table and randomly yelled out “cum inside me” at the end of the scene. Just one of those random things you never forget.
She had a quite nice ass on the first episode of The Brotherhood…..or whatever that show about Providence was called…..
The Bridge is pretty good. She get semi-naked in it and has some kinky sex scenes but her character is written a little thinly. She was much better on the flawed but watchable Brotherhood.
@Horatio Cornblower The Bridge is another B-grade TV show where things happen for no good reason. I wouldn’t recommend it as any kind of great television, but if you’re looking for a show where people randomly get it on (sometimes with moments that will cause you to ask “can they really show this on basic cable?”) it wouldn’t be a bad idea to fast forward through The Bridge.
I see she’s changed since ‘Mystic Pizza’, which I think is the only thing I remember her seeing in.
Might have to go look up The Bridge now though
I found myself barely paying attention last night. The best part of the episode was the Yelawolf song at the end, and Tig getting hard over a fake BJ from a dude.
Tig and that guy need a buddy spin-off series full of erotic shenanigans.
Tig and Ratboy for True Detective season 2. With Happy assisting because he knows plenty of places where bodies could be buried.
But But last week’s episode was the most watched show ever on FX..lol
These are the episodes that remind people you are better off watching SOA on the DVR than Live. I watched the episode in about 10 minutes this morning.
I feel for you, Dustin. My wife walked in last week just as Ratboy launched into his mother/father/black dildo speech. AWK-WARD
@Wizardeyes …..it’s obvious….his wife’s dildo is not black….it’s a rabbit…
Why are you awkward in front of your wife? I could understand if it was your mum…
In a show filled with the idiots, the one that won’t leave town even though EVERYONE wants to kill him reigns supreme. And how convenient that the new part-time whatever just leaves the open case file of the murder mystery for the bitch to easily peruse while he sleeps/dies!
Entropy if I could make slow sweet love to your comment without coming off as weirder than Trig then goddammit I would do it.
Doesn’t Unser live in the bombed out ruin of Teller Motors? I remember them letting him live in his trailer on their lot… how could no one realize he may be pretty close to them what with his goddamn address being “Back Lot, Teller Motors, In a Shitty Trailer?”
As for Gemma… Christ. Why does EVERYONE just believe anything that comes out of her stupid mouth? I wouldn’t trust the bitch if she told me water was wet. She’s awful. She has lied to everyone, about anything, the entire length of the show (except the second season, when she was actually kind of awesome), and now everyone just buys whatever she says, with no second guessing. “Gemma says it was the Chinese? DAMN RIGHT we gonna kill a bunch of Chinese tonight! Wait. Gemma says it was the Niners? DAMN RIGHT We gonna kill a bunch of Niners tonight! Gemma says Chibs is working with the Iri—- come on now. That one’s just stupid.”
This episode had two of the most common and annoying tropes on this damn show; (1) Unser always randomly stumbling upon some great secret, then immediately running to tell Gemma what he found out without really knowing what the fuck he’s talking about (because for whatever goddamn reason he still has a crush on Gemma and thinks if he does whatever she says she’ll get with him), followed by Gemma using that misinformation to save her ass and (2) Gemma just randomly being in the right place to find out some secret information that will help her save her ass. Basically, there’s always some retarded coincidence that allows Gemma to save her ass and RUIN the lives of everyone else on the show.
As dumb as it is that Unser just left his case files laying around for Gemma to find (She’s totally going to kill him) … I’m wondering if it’s almost dumber for the DA/Charming cops to give him that job in the first place? Don’t they know how close he is to SAMCRO? Too close to be objective?
So many typos, but it’s wonderful to hear Dustin harp on Sutter’s editing skills.
I guffawed when I read that. God bless you, Dustin.
This episode was too long, (which is going to be the case for all of them), but I liked it. You could get a good sense of where things might be going. I see Nero finding out even more dirt about Gemma and leaving her for Wendy, which will hurt Gemma badly, and taking the boys when she goes to prison, (I don’t think she dies), and Jax dies, which will kill her.
I think the pieces are in place for Jax to go down not from outside sources but from an internal war within the club after Jury found out that SAMCRO killed his kid.
And that exchange between Tig and Rat was priceless.
All in all a decent episode and a reminder of why I keep watching the show. Can’t wait until next week when it gets all fucked up again over some outrageous bullshit.
@Irishda meant to say Gemma is only being nice to Juice to save *her* ass. She needs to keep Juice on a short leash in case his conscience kicks in again (possibly when’s drugged up like when he told Nero about Darmony) and he tells everyone it was her that killed Tara.
@irishda: Juice is a moron, but I think he’ll eventually come to the realization that despite helping him, Gemma is a terrible person and is only really being nice to him to save his ass. He’s like a lost dog who’s latched on to Jax, Clay and now Gemma at different points because they offered him some shelter, but he’s also had to confront that they’re all deeply flawed people who have made some terrible mistakes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he pulled the trigger on both Jax and Gemma, but I don’t think he’s going to be out to protect Gemma.
Sutter’s definitely bringing it for the swan song. The episodes are longer, but things are moving forward faster than previous “we need proof!” seasons. Maybe it’s because this season is going to be shorter than the others (only 9 episodes?) so Sutter doesn’t have to drag anything out.
I always suspected Jax was going down from the inside. And my gut still tells me it’s Juice who pulls the trigger. Maybe after he sees Jax kill Gemma (aka one of the last people who’s still nice to him).
I don’t think Unser outs Gemma on Tara himself. Since Gemma found the dossier in his trailer, (which, as someone pointed out above, maybe yourself, is repetitive and really fucking annoying at this point), I think Gemma will move against Unser and he’ll die but in doing that she’ll be exposed and the club will hate her and that will be her undoing. I have no basis for this other than a hunch. And because it will take longer, which makes sense in Sutter world.
Bang on with the soundtrack comment; last night’s was terrible.
@Horatio Cornblower that’s good theorizin’ right there brother. Here’s what I got:
Unser puts the pieces together and realizes Gemma killed Tara, and he finally drops his puppy love bullshit for Gemma and tells Jax what happened. Nero also finds out and can’t be with Gemma any more, but his bond with Wendy has grown (especially because they’ve both suffered because of how twisted Gemma is) and they know they’re the only two that can save Abel and Thomas. Jax realizes how badly he fucked up in starting the war with Lin and, in addition to that external pressure, the Sons of Anarchy is cannibalizing itself because Jury knows Jax killed his son/nephew/gay lover/whatever. Jax confronts Gemma, but can’t bring himself to kill her, and then Lin/Jury converge on him and take him and the rest of SAMCRO out. Gemma gets arrested and convicted for Tara’s murder. Wendy has custody of the kids and runs off with Nero.
Series ends with SAMCRO completely destroyed, all because Jax believed Gemma’s lies about who killed Tara and started an unnecessary war that resulted in not only all of the other MCs coming after SAMCRO, but the other charters of the Sons of Anarchy turning on him. Last scene is Wendy and Nero banging while Abel and Thomas sleep in the next room. With everyone gone and Gemma in jail, Unser has nothing to live for and blows his brains out because he apparently has the slowest cancer ever. Last shot is Gemma locked in a jail cell by herself. Fade to black.
Honestly, that might be kind of fun to watch play out, even with the shitty soundtrack Sutter will put it all to.
I didn’t mind Jax smoking in his kitchen. He had just woken up from a long night of torturing a guy to death. For killing his wife. We shouldn’t expect him to just pop out of bed and grab a bowl of lucky charms. Also, comparing BB to SOA is isn’t very productive. In the big picture, go ahead and come to the already universally accepted conclusion that BB was a better show. But holding up Vince Gilligan every time you have the slightest doubt about what Sutter is doing is lazy writing.
I think Wendy and Nero are going to hook up this season (All part of Gemma’s sweet, sweet, downfall), which would make them hanging out make a lot more sense than if they just said “want to f****?” out of the blue.
Taking out commercials the average episode now is about as long as a Showtime/HBO drama ep. it’s not that bad
And, personally, I enjoyed the scene with Nero and Wendy.
“season” = “scene”
The season is probably only important because there won’t be another one.
@Horatio Cornblower I think you’re onto something with the Wendy/Nero theory, though the fact Jimmy Smits is still just a guest star makes me fear for his longevity.
Oh I said the season was important, I didn’t say it was entertaining.
I agree that the Wendy and Nero scene will probably end up being very significant by the end of the series, but damn did I find that a boring 5 or so minutes. I dozed off watching that the first time through, quickly woke up, rewound back to the start of that scene, then tried to make it through that scene and the rest of the episode again and fell asleep for good before the scene was over. Woke up in the middle of the night with the lights and TV still on and ended up finishing the episode this morning before heading to work.
I think the scene with Nero and Wendy was far more important that Dustin realized, (yeah, yeah, surprise!); it looks to me like Sutter is maneuvering those two to survive, fall for each other, and wind up taking care of Abel and Thomas after everyone else is dead or incarcerated.
SAMCRO= Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original, right? So isn’t the original charter the only “SAMCRO?” Wouldn’t the Idian Hills charter be “SAMCIH?” Also, am I the only person that got the impression that the dead pot smoking gun hand was either a son or nephew of the Indian Hills prez?
I just went back and read the actual article. That’s, well, that’s a pretty basic mistake.
Rowles’d
Definitely a relative and for me one of the interesting things that came out of the episode. Guy obviously knows where the shotgun came from, (because the foreshadowing of him handling the gun at the scene wasn’t at all heavy-handed), and it’s now set up for Jax to be taken down by his own club, the only thing, other than his sons, that he cares about losing.
Was one of the pot smoking guys Jury’s kid? They really went out of their way with the camera shot parallels between Jury holding that guy and Jax laying there with Abel.
He might be an illegitimate kid or nephew or someone whose true connection to Jury–who was also on Breaking Bad as the DEA boss–SAMCRO didn’t know about when they set up the poor kid as a patsy. If he was connected to SAMCRO what would the point be of framing him? But people are acting so stupid on this show this season who knows…
It’s one of those things, because Jury was super quick to demand that they could trust him even though he was unaffiliated. That seems out of character for club members.
@miamidiesel Gte out of my head! When that scene was going on I figured it was his son, then thought it was odd he wouldn’t have introduced him to Jax. Then I thought “If it turns out to be his gay lover I’m fucking out”
Naturally, it’ll be his gay lover. On the plus side, 90 more minutes for me every Tuesday!
^THIS. I thought it was kind of odd that that kid being Jury’s son wasn’t mentioned earlier when they first met up, but the juxtaposing of Jury holding him and Jax holding Abel seemed to strongly suggest that that was Jury’ son. Or maybe it was Jury’s secret gay lover or something. Knowing Sutter that’s just as much of a possibility and we’ll get a flashback scene of them banging next week to confirm it.
That hazard suit wasn’t the only Breaking Bad reference. Camera lingered on the knives in the scene where Juice grabbed one. Since they did the hazmat suit thing, I’m sure the knife shot was intentional too.
Don’t shit on those scenes until you see how it plays out later in the season. I’ll borrow this from the pro wrestling section, but “let’s see where it goes.”