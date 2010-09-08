Sons of Anarchy: Just the Badass Parts

Television recaps are one of the biggest wastes of time on the Internet: irrelevant to those who don’t watch a show and redundant for those who do. However, you don’t need to watch a show or know the character for JUST THE BADASS PARTS. Today, “Sons of Anarchy’s” Season 3 premiere, titled “So” (Episode 3.01).

Man stops woman from stealing a car, gets STABBED IN THE GROIN for his trouble.

Motorcycle/car chase ends with half a dozen angry black men toting shotguns.

Drive-by shooting at a funeral.

Running over a law enforcement official with a van.

Drive-by shooter’s head smashed into the concrete. Again. And again. And several more times for good measure.

All in all, dick-stabbing aside, it was a quiet episode for the Sons — until the final five minutes. That was when I made this face:

My God, it’s good to have this show back.