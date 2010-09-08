Sons of Anarchy: Just the Badass Parts

Television recaps are one of the biggest wastes of time on the Internet: irrelevant to those who don’t watch a show and redundant for those who do. However, you don’t need to watch a show or know the character for JUST THE BADASS PARTS. Today, “Sons of Anarchy’s” Season 3 premiere, titled “So” (Episode 3.01).
- Man stops woman from stealing a car, gets STABBED IN THE GROIN for his trouble.
- Motorcycle/car chase ends with half a dozen angry black men toting shotguns.
- Drive-by shooting at a funeral.
- Running over a law enforcement official with a van.
- Drive-by shooter’s head smashed into the concrete. Again. And again. And several more times for good measure.
All in all, dick-stabbing aside, it was a quiet episode for the Sons — until the final five minutes. That was when I made this face:
My God, it’s good to have this show back.
It was amazing. So much grief in the show led to a very withdrawn episode, but that ending was awesome.
I hope they don’t have the ‘Abel in Ireland’ plotline carry on too long, as that shit is depressing.
Farewell Chief Hale.
Caught my first episode last night. Subdued but badass.
(Sort of like DG in the sack, amirite?)
@Smegga, not to mention the story line with Gemma and her dad. Talk about adding to the depression. Katy Segal has to be the best actress currently on t.v., fuck the Emmys.
Overall, a solid start to the season.
The death of Hale was surprising. I love this show in dirty ways.
The episode kinda lulled me into thinking it was just table setting- then things went apeshit. Should be a great season. Also- the names of the new prospects alone, Filthy Phil, Shepherd and Miles, has me excited for their hazing / initiation.
One more thing, Opie getting caught in the barbed wire- deliberate?
@ wehavehair
Oo, sorry. The judges would have accepted the following descriptions of me in the sack: “Frantic but disappointing,” or “90 seconds of awkward wiggling.”
@DG, don’t you mean “90 seconds of awkward weeping?.”
Katy Segal has to be the best actress currently on t.v., fuck the Emmys.
Yes, and yes. How the hell did she not even get a nomination for last season?
No no, it’s 90 seconds of awkward wiggling, followed by 90 minutes of awkward weeping. Er, so I’ve heard.
@Upstate – Yeah, Katey is brilliant but she won’t get any awards. After Elisabeth Moss’ performance on Sunday night, she has the Emmy locked up next year. Hopefully Segal will at least get nominated.
Also we have Lem joining the gang! Please don’t blow him up Sutter.
Also, any idea who was in the van at the end of the show? The Irish? The Aryans?
So I guess that means you finally called your Mom back, Matt? That’s good, she was getting worried.
BOOSH
I think the van was either the Irish or goons hired by the Hale who has his brains safely in his skull.
Loved the interactions between characters and the evolving dynamics. Clay and Tara shared an extended scene for the first time (?) and I loved the scene between Piney and Jax.
Totally lulled into a false sense of security and was actually thinking, “it was a good table setting episode, but not as good as last season’s premiere” and then bam! brains on the pavement.
@Upstate – Well Cameron was in Belfast when it happened but I wouldn’t rule out Jimmy O’Phelan (Titus Welliver).
The Mayans were let go by Clay and the boys at the end of last season when they could have killed them remember?
The Aryans found out about Zobelle being a rat but they may have reacted in response to Rollins’ death. Wildcard could be Darby.
It could be a new threat for the SOA as well.
The van was the Irish.
“I swear if anything happens to my grandson, I’ll stick a barrel up your bony ass and blow that black heart right out of your chest.”
You’ll never hear Jon Cryer say that on Two and a Half Men, will you, FX executives?
God damn I am so excited for this season. I just hope Almost Chief Hale survived, I’ve always liked his character.
I REALLY thought the guy in the van was the meth dealer Darby had working the docks last season once he had some muscle to keep SAMCRO off of him? Like, payback for Darby?
Maybe not.
The van was the Mayans.
Not badass: Half Sack’s real name was “Kip Epps”.
first time watching this show and it was f’n badass! Are the first two seasons as good?
@Drew – First season starts out a bit slow, with everybody finding their place, then it gets really good towards the end. Season Two is relentless and brilliant.
So yeah, the first seasons are great.
@Matt – I looked on IMDB and Titus Welliver has not filmed any episodes for this season thus far. So maybe we’ll have a different leader of the Irish fighting with the club.
@Smegga…
yeah… lem is in!
Always thought he should be in it more.
I liked the subtle hints of belfast as well, they could have saved the manhole cover for later though just started with rain and cars on the proper side of the road
Yup, that’s a black lacquer coffin with a skull and scythe. The Sons kick ass even in death.
And that just for a prospect. Imagine what an actual member gets.
Probably a live band and stripper cages.
OMFG, I loved every minute of this episode. I hate that it kinds drags a bit but something really needs to be done about the fed (chic). I just want to kick me some serious butt myself.
Can’t wait for Tuesday.