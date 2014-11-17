The PTC Is Outraged By Last Week’s ‘Pornographic’ ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Sex Scenes

You’ve gone and done it now, Kurt Sutter: you’ve pissed off the Parents Television Council, devoted Sons of Anarchy fans, all of them, and they won’t be tuning in anymore. They were so shocked and offended by the montage of sex scenes that opened last week’s entertaining episode that they wrote a strongly worded statement. Meanwhile, FX responded by throwing it in the same trashcan as season two of Terriers (aw, now I made myself sad).
“It’s official: In order to watch cable news, ESPN, Disney, or the History Channel, every family in America must now also pay for pornography on FX. Last week’s episode of Sons of Anarchy opened with the most sexually explicit content we’ve ever seen on basic cable, content normally found on premium subscription networks like HBO or Showtime,” PTC president Tim Winter said in a statement.
The organization expects “other basic cable networks to air similar — or even more explicit — content in the name of ‘staying competitive,’” and is taking advantage of the Sons of Anarchy complaint to continue its push for the unbundling of cable options.
“Families should not be forced to underwrite pornography. Cable Choice is a solution whose time has come, and there could hardly be a better example of it than this,” Winter added. “We call on Congress, the FCC, and the Federal Courts to give cable consumers real choice when it comes to deciding which networks they actually want to purchase.” (Via)
Sons going from Jax boning a prostitute who was introduced, like, two episodes ago to Nero and Gemma’s sad sex to Tig becoming a better man with Venus to Chibs and Jarry getting their gross hate-plowing on to Rat acting like a rat bastard to his girlfriend to Happy being happy to Wendy pleasuring herself to Marilyn Manson ass-raping Juice wasn’t even the season’s most “won’t somebody think of the children” montage. At least no one was singing “Greensleeves.”
I like how they're upset about all the consensual sex in the last episode. It was okay for 5 seasons of Otto being raped in prison, but how dare they have a guy actually want to be intimate with another man. (what Juice and Tully has is nothing short of intimate)
He reads him poetry!!
Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner!
Seriously, though, these aren’t even the most explicit sex scenes on FX (thank you, The Americans). But Tig and Venus gave the PTC a shame boner so now they have to bitch.
They ARENT letting their kids watch it. They are concerned about the direction this will move other channels into, but can't you just respect that they don't want to have to remotely support it every time they have to pay their cable bill? Unbundled cable is something everyone can support. Who wants to pay for crap they don't want?
We also pay foe E! every month which airs the Kardashians, but you dont see us getting our panties in a bunch about it.
MORE GOVERNMENT REGULATION!
@Paul from the Gump that’s kind of the point though. If you don’t want to support something you shouldn’t have to in order to get the programming you DO want to support.
I think the PTC is a group of pearl-clutching losers. But their point is good.
No. Their point is stupid and deserves to be mocked. People being able to pick their own channels is something EVERYONE agrees on so that is not the point in this article. These assholes want to stand on a pedestal and yell at the sky cause they want parenting to be some effortless venture where they don't actually have to make hard decisions. the hypocrisy (as always) is a joke and should be called out.
If it does get us all what we want in the end, then power to them. But I will most certainly still mock their laughable outrage.
@Baked Potter Their POINT is valid. Their REASON is stupid.
@DreadPirateStarbucks
Agreed, your parents should have aborted you.
how much of your cable bill actually goes to the network anyway? i mean, you gotta think they know what channels are being watched and they get their money from ad revenues, not through 50 dollar cable bundles split between 70 channels (including CSPANs 1-461)
Have much less of a problem with this show airing porn scenes at 10pm when my kids are asleep, than I do of the constant Viagra ads and violent NCIS ads my kid watches as we watch a live NFL game together at noon.
What is sad is that the internet has ruined me for “sexy scenes on TV.” I yawn at even Game of Thrones nudie romps. Call me when you get to “Japan-level” sex-scenes.
Just admit it was the scene with the transgender that made you mad.
@TFBuckFutter
in my best Scruffy voice “Second”
The PTC won't be happy until the cable channel are forced to adhere to broadcast standards that over the air broadcasters are required to follow. In general, the basic cable networks have kept questionable/objectionable content within the "safe harbor" hours that the broadcast networks have to follow. They've done this voluntarily because members of Congress in the past have tried to pressure the FCC to force decency standards on cable. The problem is that much like with the broadcast networks, the time zones can work against them. The show airs at 9pm in the Central time zone, so kids could potentially still be up watching TV at that time.
I guess the PTC didn’t see the 69 position in The Americans.
Neither did I. Got a clip? I need it to see how offended I should be.
I’m assuming the PTC letter also had a way for you to send them some money to keep doing their…I hesitate to call it “work,” but you get the idea.
The FCC has zero say over cable. It’s a subscription service. Jesus H, lighten up Francis.
Anyone got a link to the offending clip?
All part of a gradual programming shift by Fox.
[pbs.twimg.com]
If my 10 minutes of research is true then quite the opposite is true. On XFinity, to get FX one has to go to a higher priced tier called Digital Starter to get it. The Channels that are specifically mentioned (CNN, Disney, ESPN and the History Channel) in the letter are included in a lower tier package called Digital Economy.
if you had the option to lower your cable bill by removing those channels you don’t want, wouldn’t you want that option?
well Disney movies has signs of porn stuff in it, what so different about Kurt putting it in a show, i think people need shut up because when your kids grow up they wanted to be like mommy and daddy and watch the show you wanna watch. I love the Sons of Anarchy………
Reading most of the comments gives me the feeling that not many people actually read the article. No where does the PTC claim children watched the show. There was no “think of the children” quote. So please just stop with the “It clearly reads TV-MA you dumb lazy parent” response that 90% of you wrote.
The main thrust (ha ha, get it?) of their message was cable choice. They don’t think you/they should have to pay for channels like FX to watch ESPN, Disney, History, etc. This is something I know almost everybody here supports, just substitute FX with (insert cable news channel you oppose), even if you don’t believe it will ever happen.
True to This… What catches everyone’s EYE is the HEADLINE Josh Kurp has chosen. Which was what he intended I am sure, to get this sort of reaction/feedback. Whether it be regarding “parenting skills” or “channel choices” .. Josh Kurp got what he wanted… :)
@jennajmz I can’t blame the headline too much since PTC were clearly outraged by the scene. But it could have used the subtitle “demands cable channel choice”.
I should have read this comment before making my own. We basically said the same exact thing. You said it a little better.
Yea no one is ripping on them trying to get channel choice in their sub package, something that everyone wants. They are getting ripped for their rampant soapboxy hypocrisy screaming outrage that a show shows sexual scenes (gasp!) because WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN! It is a garbage argument to make and deserves to be made fun of. IF kids are watching it, the parents of those kids are probably failing pretty hard and deserve to be made fun of. And in all the other cases where they are not watching it, their whole argument doesn’t even apply and deserves to be made fun of.
this isn’t even touching on the fact that this episode featured a mass murder of a whole gang ending in Jax physically ripping out a dudes eyeball and cutting his fingers off before executing said dude which doesn’t even get mentioned as a complaint.
So the idea of picking channels = good
Their whole argument/ basis for said idea = stupid and hilarious and hypocritical and deserving of scorn.
@Baked Potter I don’t know how their message is hypocritical. Has the PTC ever promoted sex or violence on TV?
And if you actually read the article you would know that NOBODY mentioned CHILDREN are watching the show. They never absolved parents from being responsible. Their argument was that you shouldn’t have to pay for programming that you find morally reprehensible just because you want to watch Monday Night Football.
Also, criticizing an interest group for soap-boxing is just stupid. It’s their job to make statements to promote their agenda. Its the same reason groups like GLAAD and NAACP react to everything. The fact that you know who they (the PTC) are means that they’re successful. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.
