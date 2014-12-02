These Twisted ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Moments Prove Kurt Sutter Is TV’s Most Depraved Showrunner

The following is Rated M for Mature.

Sons of Anarchy returns after a week off tonight with the penultimate episode of the series, and — according to showrunner Kurt Sutter — the best episode of the season. After a floundering run-up to the end, Sutter has found his way again, and Sons of Anarchy looks to go out in a blaze of grief and guts.

There have been some uneven arcs of the course of seven seasons, as one might expect for any series that runs as long as Sons of Anarchy, but even in those uneven patched, Kurt Sutter has never lost his sense of degeneracy. The guy is a straight-up narrative lunatic, and I mean that in the best possible way. Kurt Sutter doesn’t push the envelope; he gouges out the eyes of the envelope and then burns it to a crisp in front of its envelope sisters. The man will take death scenes as far as cable censors will allow, and then like a disobedient child, he’ll take one step further and wink at the censors.

For better or worse, no one has pushed basic cable to its limits like Kurt Sutter. When Sons of Anarchy ends is run next week, there will be a giant hole of degeneracy left in the television landscape. I’m going to miss looking away from my television in gleeful disgust.

But before Sons ends its run, let’s take a quick look back at the most depraved moments in Sons of Anarchy history (not including Gemma’s rape, because I just can’t):

(It goes without saying: BRUTALITY and SPOILERS ahead.)

I think the moment we realized that Kurt Sutter went above and beyond in the depraved department was the first episode of season two. Hobart neglected to remove his back tattoo after getting the boot from the club, and SAMCRO did the honors for him. By BURNING IT OFF.

There was also that bit of fun, later on, when Jax shoved a bad dude’s face into a BUCKET OF NAILS.