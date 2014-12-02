These Twisted ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Moments Prove Kurt Sutter Is TV’s Most Depraved Showrunner

Sons of Anarchy returns after a week off tonight with the penultimate episode of the series, and — according to showrunner Kurt Sutter — the best episode of the season. After a floundering run-up to the end, Sutter has found his way again, and Sons of Anarchy looks to go out in a blaze of grief and guts.
There have been some uneven arcs of the course of seven seasons, as one might expect for any series that runs as long as Sons of Anarchy, but even in those uneven patched, Kurt Sutter has never lost his sense of degeneracy. The guy is a straight-up narrative lunatic, and I mean that in the best possible way. Kurt Sutter doesn’t push the envelope; he gouges out the eyes of the envelope and then burns it to a crisp in front of its envelope sisters. The man will take death scenes as far as cable censors will allow, and then like a disobedient child, he’ll take one step further and wink at the censors.
For better or worse, no one has pushed basic cable to its limits like Kurt Sutter. When Sons of Anarchy ends is run next week, there will be a giant hole of degeneracy left in the television landscape. I’m going to miss looking away from my television in gleeful disgust.
But before Sons ends its run, let’s take a quick look back at the most depraved moments in Sons of Anarchy history (not including Gemma’s rape, because I just can’t):
(It goes without saying: BRUTALITY and SPOILERS ahead.)
I think the moment we realized that Kurt Sutter went above and beyond in the depraved department was the first episode of season two. Hobart neglected to remove his back tattoo after getting the boot from the club, and SAMCRO did the honors for him. By BURNING IT OFF.
There was also that bit of fun, later on, when Jax shoved a bad dude’s face into a BUCKET OF NAILS.
Also, subjecting us all to Katey Sagal’s singing is twisted af……and bird deaths.
[img2.tvtome.com]
Greensleeves…fucking Greensleeves…
Sagal should be arrested for trespassing in whatever studio her songs are recorded in
Tig banging the tranny.
If, by that, you mean the beautiful love between Tig and Venus, I would argue that whatever the two of them are doing, by SOA standards, it seems like the most positive and loving relationship that Sutter has portrayed.
@Repulsive Icon
I agree, the love is there for sure. We’re conditioned to see violence, but two men scissoring is something one doesn’t typically see. South Park did it first.
Well, let’s give South Park it’s credit, since they had to find something they could beat The Simpsons to.
FUCK YOU, RAHUL.
Right after they get done with “Juicy”……@EverybodyGetsPie
Depraved…idiotic…rape aficionado–there are many ways to describe Sutter
rape aficionado? or rape connoisseur?
Ugh, no more hanging eye balls please.
Never seen the show but it sounds ridiculous. Like bum fights or something.
Damn. That’s a pretty good comparison.
Sutter is TV’s proudest pervert
I’m sorry but how does any of this factor into Chibs secretly working with the Irish? That’s the only info I need in my SOA posts, thank you very much.
Hobart being burned was season 1
The 5th episode of the first season in fact.
If only there was some kind of collection of these trivial facts that people could access.
We need someone to make a youtube montage of every time “BLOWBACK” is said on this show
“Why are you telling me this?”
Whoever wrote this article is a giant pussy.
Exactly, What a huge pussyyyyy…an image burned in my brain, wahhh wahhhhhh. Pansy ass
This is nothing. Wait until we find out that Abel was killed back in Ireland in a baby cage fight by a dwarf who is now masquerading as him and WORKING FOR THE IRISH!
You gotta love a show with a good sense of humor.
All this depravity… do you think Sutter might actually be working with the Irish?
Sister envelopes; love it
Oooops; envelope sisters; I meant. Priceless
90 minute episodes are a reverse gang rape.
Hey guess who died tonight?
I mean besides my soul of course.
Good article i always like reading about SOA. Just one thing though, Hobart getting his tattoo burned off was in the first season, not the second. Might want to fix that
No mention of Season 1, episode 3…Fun Town?
The carnie that raped Elliot Oswald’s daughter, Tristan & Clay cutting off his balls??