Netflix continues to delve deeper into the true crime realm with new selections every month, from the ongoing Unsolved Mysteries revival that’s ragingly popular like the original (with the ghost of Robert Stack still looming in the background) to bingeworthy limited series like Murder Among The Mormons and Joe Berlinger’s haunting Crime Scene anthology series, which digs into places-as-characters while giving the deep-dive treatment to venues where crimes occurred. Now, the streamer is taking on the case of serial killer David Berkowitz, a.k.a. “Son of Sam,” who was arrested and convicted after a stream of murders in the late 1970s.

New Yorkers felt a sense of relief after Berkowitz could no longer stalk the streets, but journalist Maury Terry (author of Ultimate Evil) didn’t rest easy. He felt convinced that Berkowitz had a partner, at the very least, and this limited documentary series will dive down the rabbit hole with him. From the synopsis:

Terry, convinced Berkowitz had not acted alone, would go on to spend decades attempting to prove that the web of darkness behind the murders went deeper than anyone imagined – and his pursuit of that elusive truth would eventually cost him everything. Filmmaker Joshua Zeman (CROPSEY, MURDER MOUNTAIN) draws on archival news footage, conversations with the people closest to the investigation, and Terry’s own words and case files to tell a cautionary tale of a man who went down a rabbit hole and never came out. But was Maury Terry just chasing ghosts – or are the true Sons of Sam still out there…

The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness streams on May 5.