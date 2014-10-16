Sony Pictures TV Is Trying To Bring ‘Bewitched’ Back To Television

Back in 2011, CBS was working hard to revive the beloved ABC series Bewitched with a modern day twist that would change the way we all laughed at ordinary men who married the daughters of powerful sorceresses. That obviously fell through, presumably for the better, but it was only going to be a matter of time before someone wanted to try again. Today, Deadline has the news that Sony Pictures TV and Red Wagon Entertainment are currently shopping a new Bewitched series that would, again, show us how a witch would live her life in 2015.

Red Wagon also produced the 2005 film starring Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman, which remade Bewitched inside of a Bewitched remake (so meta), all while the whole thing was a letdown at the box office. This latest effort will be written by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who have worked together on Never Been Kissed, He’s Just Not that Into You, Valentine’s Day and, most recently, The Vow, which was far and away my favorite comedy of 2012.

As for casting, well, I really feel bad for the people who have to pick the attractive woman who wiggles her nose for laughs. It should be a truly grueling process.