(Spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones will be found below.)

No character showed more growth on Game of Thrones than Sansa Stark, and not just because Sophie Turner is tall (sorry). Ned and Catelyn’s oldest daughter went from a whiny brat who dreamed of marrying Joffrey Baratheon, the most slap-worthy of all the tyrants in Westeros, to the Queen in the North. For that reason, Turner is mostly happy with how Thrones concluded, unlike other cast members. “I felt very passionately about the ending for Sansa,” she told the Wrap, “and I was very happy with the ending that turned out for her.”

But the show didn’t end exactly how she thought it would, or maybe should. “I thought Arya would kill Cersei,” Turner responded. “And I would like to have seen Sansa and Cersei reunited, or Arya and Cersei. But there were so many ways the story could have turned out.” But despite her predictions not coming true and the many criticisms leveled at showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and writers, Game of Thrones still turned out better than Dark Phoenix.

Turner also discussed the Iron Throne going to Bran (still weird!):

“I suppose it’s not really the Iron Throne anymore. [Laughs] I think it’s true what Tyrion was saying: Bran holds all of our stories, and we can’t move on unless we remember our history. Daenerys had to die. Cersei was a mad queen. Arya is too much of a free spirit. Sansa probably wouldn’t want to rule the seven kingdoms anyway — she wanted to stay in the North and defend the North. I really think Bran might be the perfect person for the job.”

That’s not how you spell “Davos.” Anyway, Turner is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, alongside Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie, and Lena Headey, at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which airs on September 22. Expect numerous King Bran and Mother of Dragon-killing jokes.

