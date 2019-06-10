Getty Image

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were all of 13 and 12 years old when they met. It was during a chemistry read for Game of Thrones, where they played on-screen sisters Sansa and Arya Stark for eight seasons, and “we were pretty much best friends from that second on,” Turner told Rolling Stone. Williams agreed. “I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I’d ever seen,” she said. “I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together.”

It was BFF at first sight: Williams was a maid of honor at Turner’s wedding; they have matching tattoos; and the actresses even tried to make out during scenes they were in together to mess with the Game of Thrones crew. And now, the Dark Phoenix star wants to make a movie about her friendship with the New Mutants star (oh yeah, they’re also both in oft-delayed X-Men films).

“My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven’t had with any of my other girlfriends before,” Turner told Jessica Chastain during a video for Vogue Paris. “We felt like we wanted to write a movie about a friendship where it’s kind of like you’re soulmates, but you’re friends and it’s like this beautiful connection but it can also be quite destructive.”

Turner didn’t elaborate on what she means by “destructive” to Chastain, but she did during an episode of Dr. Phil’s podcast Phil in the Blanks earlier this year. “I think being friends with each other was quite destructive because we were going through the same thing, so we used to get home from set go to a Tesco across the road, like a little supermarket, and just buy food and go back to our room and just eat it in bed,” she said. “We never socialized for a couple of years. We didn’t socialize with anyone but ourselves.” To be fair, every time they tried with interact to Isaac Hempstead Wright, this is the response they got.

That makes socializing difficult. Watch the interview below.

