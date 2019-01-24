Introducing ‘Pod Yourself A Gun,’ A Sopranos Podcast

HBO, etc

To all of our FilmDrunk Frotcast listeners, we promised you a spinoff, and here it is. To all of our non-FilmDrunk Frotcast listeners, we’d love for you to check out our new podcast venture, Pod Yourself A Gun.

In Pod Yourself A Gun, each week, comedian Matt Lieb and I will be watching and discussing an episode of The Sopranos, the most important television show ever made. In this pilot episode of Pod Yourself A Gun, we discuss the pilot episode of The Sopranos with (former Uproxx) TV critic Alan Sepinwall, who has literally written the book on The Sopranos —The Sopranos Sessions — now available at bookstores everywhere. Imagine the Frotcast, only cleaner, smarter, and much more on topic. Okay, maybe don’t imagine the Frotcast.

In episode one, we explain the New Jersey Italian dialect, dissect every facet of the pilot, from the original Father Phil Intintola, to the objectively terrible Sopranos theme song. It’s just plain awful. It’s barely music. What does “born under a bad sign with a blue moon in your eyes” even mean? Anyway, we hope you enjoy the episode as much as we enjoyed making it. And if you don’t, va fangool.

