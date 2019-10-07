Earlier today, we learned that the latest episode of South Park, “Band in China,” has been (fittingly) banned in China for mocking “Beijing’s human rights practices” and pointing out the resemblance between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh. The episode has been scrubbed from Chinese internet and social media sites, including WeChat, where visitors are greeted with the message, “As Chinese citizens, we also need to follow Chinese laws and regulations. Hope everyone can stay rational.”

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have since responded to the censorship, pledging their allegiance to the Great Communist Party of China and getting in a plug for the show’s 300th episode. “Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all,” the statement reads. “Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

Something tells me China ain’t good now (no one tell them about the Sexual Harassment Panda). But maybe they’ll come around for episode 300, where “Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone” and “Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot.” Add anti-vaxxers to the long list of people pissed off at South Park.

(Via Variety)