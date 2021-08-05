Paramount+ hasn’t had a breakthrough hit like The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu or Ted Lasso for Apple TV+, but there’s a lot of good stuff on there. It’s the home of The Good Wife spin-off, The Good Fight; Star Trek, including Picard and Lower Decks, as well as the original series and The Next Generation; and while HBO Max has every episode of South Park, Paramount+ is about to get 14 (yes, 14) new South Park movies.

Remember the episode where Cartman eats only the fried chicken skin and not the actual chicken? Cartman is South Park fans, the fried chicken skin is Paramount+, and the chicken is other streaming services.

“MTV Entertainment Studios has inked South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to a new deal that will run through 2027, including 14 new movies made exclusively for Paramount+, beginning with two this year,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. “The new movies appear to be a way to get South Park programming on ViacomCBS’ own streaming service after cutting the HBO Max deal in 2019.” Paramount+ carries a lot of Comedy Central programming, and Comedy Central is owned by ViacomCBS, which…

Sorry, I started drifting off while explaining the boring intricacies of streaming deals.

The point is, new South Park movies (as well as a multi-year Comedy Central renewal that will bring the show to season 30)! The made-for-streaming movies will likely be closer to the three-part “Imaginationland” trilogy than South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, one of the best big-screen adaptations of a TV show ever, but there’s no reason one of them can’t be a full-blown “Loo Loo Loo” musical. With Brian Boitano, naturally.

