The South Park producers have been busy churning out a massive amount of content from your favorite fictional Colorado suburb. Not only have they been releasing various COVD specials, but they also have over a dozen (really) upcoming specials slated to come out this year alone. Is there such thing as too much South Park?

The trailer for South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 dropped today, featuring a horrifying version of Stan’s father who has now evolved into “Full Karen Mode” which consists of asking for the manager at a water park and threatening to TikTok inside of a supermarket. The internet is a scary place. The movie is a follow-up to Streaming Wars Part One which debuted on June 1st.

According to the official synopsis, a drought has brought the town of South Park to the brink of disaster. What will happen next?! Will these kids ever go off to college?!

South Park’s specials Post Covid and Post Covid: Covid Returns aired last year, tackling the future of the COVID pandemic in the fictional land of South Park. The series has been on air since 1997 and just wrapped up its 25th season earlier this year with virtually no end in sight, as the creators have mapped out a series of 14 movies in the coming year.

South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 drops on July 13th on Paramount Plus. Check out the trailer above.