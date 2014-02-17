Here Are All The Reveals From Tonight’s ‘The Walking Dead’

UPDATE: ‘The Walking Dead’ Discussion: By God, Now We’re Getting Somewhere
On tonight’s The Walking Dead we catch up with the non-Carl and Michonne characters.
Beth is tries to convince Daryl that the others have made it. Daryl is a bit pessimistic, what with all the walker attacks.
Tyreese had been protecting Lizzie and Mika.
Judith, not so much.
And hey, Carol made it!
Lizzie is just plain messed up. I was leaning toward the idea that Carol was covering for her with the burned bodies, but I’m fully in that camp now. Lizzie kills those rabbits for no reason, then tries to smother Judith. She had to be the one feeding the walkers at the prison as well. With all that said, I really like the potential in the Tyreese-Carol-Lizzie grouping. Whether the show utilizes that potential is another story, but that’s always the case.
@heelz2345… Lizzie wasn’t trying to smother anyone, it was just that Lil’ Asskicker’s breath was straight kickin yo! That baby musta ate a turd or somethin!
Her sister seems more likely to be the one feeding the walkers. Notice what she said about Lizzie and Tyreese “not understanding” the walkers.
Did anyone else fast forward thru Glen walking thru the prison?
I wish I did: that was painfully slow and unnecessary.
I totally did. That’s great. I kept checking to see if there was anything he was saying but for the most part I sped through it.
Did Tara’s sister get killed between episodes? that’s new or maybe i missed it…if not it will probably be a flash back scene because that was just random. “She wasn’t supposed to be her” “btw shes died fans”
I definitely thought about it but decided to just use that time to concentrate on eating.
No, but I wished he had died, does that count?
The Walking Dead -or- The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Everyone That Survived The Prison Attack
So Abraham finally showed? (I got bored and haven’t been watching)
yes and they looks as dumb as you could of imagined
Did I also just see Lizzie as Woody Harrelson’s younger daughter on True Detective? The girl’s taking over my Sunday nights!
hahaha +1
this lol
Was it the liquor playing tricks on me or did Maggie’s southern accent sound way more pronounced this episode? I hope she didn’t hire Rappaport’s dialect coach.
Man, I said the same thing and my wife called me nuts. Maybe it was just the long layoff since we’ve seen Maggie, but it was jarring to me.
glad I was not the only one that caught that!
it was indeed fact
Oh yeah. Immediately noticed that. I thought “someone took accent lessons during the break and wants to show off”
why did carol say she saw what happened at the prison? was she lurking?
peeping tom
And why are all of a sudden walkers attracted to fire? i was led to believe they were attracted to loud noises and the smell of live flesh, but fire? wtf
Between Michonne’s “pets” (really? all you need to do to camouflage yourself is stay close to a couple of zombies? doesn’t that kind of negate the threat?), Herschel’s head being zombified (“removing the head or destroying the brain”, right?), and now this, the zombie science has been all over the place.
Destroying the brain. Plenty of zombified heads in that world. Governor’s fishtanks, for example.
Hell yeah…same thing I was thinking. If that was the case, why didn’t they just cut down a few trees, build a damn nice bonfire outside of the prison walls, and just let the walkers stumble right into it? Stoooopid.
So this is completely off-topic, but I finally started watching Justified a couple weeks ago, and Herschel showed up in a s2 episode as an elderly bank robber. Had a pretty funny low-speed chase at the end.
Abraham et al look like they walked out of the costume department on a much lower budget show.
Agreed.
Too bad this isn’t on HBO. I’d love to see Rosita doing her thing to ensure she survives the Zombie Apocalypse. It’d be more erotic than Rochelle, Rochelle: From Milan to Minsk.