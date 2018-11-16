Netflix Has Honored Stan Lee With A Marvelous Easter Egg

Go to your @netflix. Give it a shot. In the words of @TheRealStanLee: "’Nuff said." pic.twitter.com/JBT39Uzc3P — NX (@NXOnNetflix) November 15, 2018

The tributes to Stan Lee keep rolling in.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, the original Avengers, the hip-hop community, his Twitter account, and, of course, comic book fans have all paid their respects to the Marvel Comics legend who passed away this week. The latest homage to Lee’s massive influence comes from Netflix, which dropped a small, but cute Easter Egg onto its service. If you type Lee’s personal catchphrase “Excelsior!” into the search bar, the results show titles in “Stan Lee’s Universe.”

The shows and films include Black Panther, Daredevil, Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Jessica Jones, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. As for the meaning of “Excelsior!,” that’s how Lee signed off his columns and, later, his tweets. “I used to have a lot of expressions that I would end my comic book columns with: Hang Loose, Face Front, ‘Nuff Said, and I found that the competition was always imitating them and using them,” he once explained why he picked that word. “So, I said I’m going to get one expression that they’re not going to know what it means, and they won’t know how to spell it. And that’s where excelsior came from, and they never did take up on it, thank goodness.”

