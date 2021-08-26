Not only is the iconic science-fiction series Star Trek living long and prospering — it’s having a pretty great time while it does. To help celebrate the series 55th year around the sun, CBS has announced the network is hosting a live-streamed Star Trek day celebration on September 8 starting at 5:30 pm PT. According to the description uploaded alongside the event’s trailer, the show will not only be a celebration of Star Trek’s legacy but will also provide fans with some “surprise announcements and reveals” as well as some exclusive new footage.

The Star Trek Day celebration will be hosted by The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton and actress/host/all-around geek icon Mica Burton. Together, the pair will hold “back-to-back in-person conversations” with members of the cast and crew of Star Trek shows, past and present, with particular emphasis on the future of the franchise. The event will also include a live orchestra performance by Jeff Russo, some big reveals, and, you guessed it, a whole lot of panels.

Among the panels that will be featured on the live stream include one hosted by Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry’s son, Rod Roddenberry, that will examine his father’s legacy and vision. The event will also include panels for each current Star Trek series: Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and Prodigy. In addition, the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds prequel series — which features Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck taking on the roles of Captain Pike, Number One, and Spock respectively — will be getting its own panel as well. While Star Trek’s First Contact Day celebration thrown earlier this year already gave us trailers for both Discovery’s upcoming fourth season and Picard’s second, it’s likely we’ll see even more footage from the shows and, fingers crossed, some release dates.

While it’s just about needless to say it, it’s a pretty damn good time to be a Star Trek fan. With both Picard and Discovery racking up praise — and even a couple of Emmys — the future of the franchise is looking as bright as the one it envisions. If that sounds like one you want to be a part of, the Star Trek Day celebration kicks off on CBS September 8 at 5:30pm PT.