Paramount has officially revealed the first teaser for its upcoming animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which will see the return of Kate Mulgrew‘s Captain Janeway to the classic sci-fi franchise. However, this time around, she won’t be in command of the U.S.S. Voyager. Instead, Janeway will be a hologram guide to a group of alien youngsters who find themselves in possession of the experimental U.S.S. Protostar.

While Mulgrew’s character isn’t shown in the teaser, her voice is clearly heard, and she will be a prominent presence on the new series that has changed course by debuting on Paramount+ before heading to Nickelodeon. Oh, and if one of the aliens sound familiar, yes, that’s Jason Mantzoukas you’re hearing. The Big Mouth star will be voicing Jankom Pog when Prodigy prepares to boldly go where no young aliens have gone before.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Developed by Emmy Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy starts its mission this Fall on Paramount+.