Daisy Ridley Weighs In On Which ‘Star Wars’ Creature Is Cuter: Baby Yoda Or Porgs?

In 2014, Daisy Ridley was playing “Girl” in something called 100% BEEF. Five years later, she’s the face of Star Wars. But how was YOUR decade? To promote The Rise of Skywalker, the culmination of the “Skywalker Saga,” the actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rap a recap of the biggest movie franchise ever. The clip begins with A New Hope, naturally, and takes us through the rest of the original trilogy, the prequels, and The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Ridley doesn’t say anything about The Rise of Skywalker, although, to be fair, she also speed-raps her way through the prequels. Come on, Rey, you couldn’t have rhymed “Watto” with “blotto”?

Some choice rhymes:

“Lando Calrissian led them to slaughter / And Darth Vader said to Luke, I am your father” “Jabba the Hutt / Got to admit that bikini was hot” “Kylo won’t put on a shirt / Kylo is kind of a flirt” “I’m a Jedi from Jakku / Fight the dark side from Tatooine to Naboo”

Ridley also weighed in on the most pressing issue of our time: which Star Wars creature is cuter, Baby Yoda or Porgs? “Baby Yoda,” she quickly answered. “Look, I’m not a big fan of the Porgs. We worked for six months on The Last Jedi and every interview, ‘What about the Porgs?’ I was on the set for six months, they were there for a day.” Such disrespect not only to Porgs, but also Blurrgs. Those piranha-horses deserve better.