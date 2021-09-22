Star Wars: Visions, which all nine episodes just premiered on Disney+, is one of the more, let’s say, different properties Lucasfilm has produced with the Star Wars branding. Basically, Lucasfilm handed over the world of Star Wars to many of the best Japanese anime studios, resulting in nine separate stories, set in the Star Wars galaxy, but with an entirely different aesthetic. In fact, only one of the nine episodes even has characters that we’ve met before.

The animation in Star Wars: Visions can be so engrossing, during the first episode it was only near the end did I realize that I had been sent the wrong screener – in that in my screener the characters were speaking Japanese with no subtitles, yet I felt like I was following the story pretty well, even though I do not speak Japanese. Ahead, we spoke to executive producer James Waugh and producer Kanako Shirasaki, who take us behind the scenes of this new Star Wars property and explain what they hope to achieve from combining Star Wars and anime.

I had an interesting experience watching this. There were two minutes left in the first episode, which I was enjoying, and I realize they sent me the version where everyone is speaking Japanese, and I don’t speak Japanese. And there are no subtitles. So I watched almost the whole thing before realizing I don’t know what anyone’s saying.

James Waugh: I mean, look, this is visual storytelling. And that’s one thing I’d have to say about anime creators and these directors is that anime, in general, is such a visual medium. And it’s such a cinematic language. And these are the best at it. So it doesn’t surprise me. And hopefully, I always think any good film, you should be able to understand what’s going on by just watching it.

The rest of them were in English, and I was appreciative that once I figured that out.

James Waugh: It fits for that first one very well, actually.

It really does. I only watched Seven Samurai for the first time recently, which is embarrassing. And I’m watching that with subtitles, but I think my brain was used to watching a story in Japanese.

Kanako Shirasaki: [Laughs] Sometimes if you watch Seven Samurai, my native language is Japanese, even I don’t understand what they’re saying, because they’re shouting all the time. But you can understand what’s going on because the visual is so compelling. And it tells a story. So I’m really glad you experienced this happy accident.