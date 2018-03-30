Stephen Colbert Issues A Rare Apology To ‘Great President’ Donald Trump On ‘The Late Show’

Now that the smoke has been cleared out of The Late Show‘s studio, Stephen Colbert can think clearly again and there’s something he needs to say. On Thursday’s episode, the host admitted he agrees with President Trump on something: CNN. “Last night, we had my old friend Dana Carvey on the show,” Colbert said, “and he did a fantastic impression of the new national security advisor John Bolton… This morning, CNN had an article about it, which was nice, but the headline was, ‘Look Who’s Playing John Bolton on SNL.’ Fake. News. I take everything back. I apologize. Donald Trump is a great president.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert obviously isn’t SNL (Colbert hasn’t been on the sketch show since a Saturday TV Funhouse segment in 2011), unless “you think SNL stands for Stephen’s Nightly Laughs,” he joked. Colbert also pointed out the differences between his show and SNL: “It was a Wednesday. We tape during the day time. And we’re not live. You got three things wrong in three letters. Still, it’s nice just to be recognized, so thank you, MSNBC.”

But lest you think Colbert and Trump are all buddy-buddy now thanks to a shared distaste for CNN’s fake news, well, maybe not. After playing a clip of the president saying he’s even better at construction than being president, the comedian joked, “Don’t sell yourself short, sir: You suck at both.”

