Stephen Colbert is “coming home,” we just don’t know exactly what that means just yet. The current host of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert teased something new on Monday with a cryptic video that looked a bit like a car commercial as a way of teasing a reappearance on Comedy Central later this year.

“Can you ever really go home again?” Colbert asked in a voiceover as a car is seen driving past a Welcome To South Carolina sign, a state where Colbert grew up. “Or do you have to build your own home?”

The footage shows Colbert looking perplexed, as well as overhead shots of tree-lined roads that make the whole thing look like an advertise for a luxury sedan. After a bit of that, though, Colbert admits he doesn’t know where he is. He asks someone off-camera for directions.

“Where the hell am I?” he says before on-screen wording says that Colbert is “coming home” to Comedy Central in the fall.

Colbert, of course, has a long history with the network. He first made a name for himself as a correspondent on The Daily Show before spinning off his character into a Fox News-spoofing Colbert Report. That led, of course, to his taking over the Ed Sullivan Theater for CBS’s late-night program after David Letterman retired.

Whether Colbert is doing a new show with the network or simply repurposing Late Night there is unclear right now, though the latter seems more unlikely. But something is happening here, as long as Colbert gets the right directions to wherever that something will be shot.