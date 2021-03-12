On the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 outbreak officially being deemed a pandemic (yay?), every living former-president appeared in an ad encouraging Americans to get vaccinated — every living former-president except one. Try to guess who! “Maybe his invite got lost in the mail… because he destroyed the postal service!” The Late Show host Stephen Colbert joked during Thursday’s episode. “Ol’ 45 was left out of the POTUS PSA party, but he did put out his own statement about the vaccine.”

In a pathetic (even by his standards) statement, Donald Trump wrote that he hopes “everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”

Colbert called the statement “unbelievably sad” and “pathetic” and wondered “how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit — and teach you guitar!’ We banned him from Twitter. Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?” You can watch the clip above.