What’s Mike Pence’s favorite episode of Breaking Bad? “Fly.” What’s Mike Pence’s favorite Jeff Goldblum movie? The Fly. What’s Mike Pence’s favorite Sugar Ray song? “Fly.” These are the kind of terrible, terrible jokes that Stephen Colbert didn’t make on Wednesday’s The Late Show, shortly after a weary nation forgot its problems — its many, many, many problems — and was captivated by a fly on Pence’s extremely white head during his vice presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

“Trump’s debate last week was a hurricane of bad faith. It bordered on a demonstration of the banality of evil. Tonight, on the other hand, we were faced with the banality of banality. I spent the whole debate on the middle of my seat,” Colbert said, although there was one moment that “everyone’s buzzing” about. Then came the zingers:

“He’s so full of crap, he’s attracting flies!”

“All jokes aside, thoughts and prayers to that fly’s family. It’s got to quarantine for two weeks. We’ve got to get that fly to Walter Reed.”

“It stayed there for over two minutes! Two minutes. Meaning that fly has a longer attention span than the president of the United States. That’s a long time for a fly. It made a life there!”

Then my personal favorite: “I want to point out that I have a Black friend,” Colbert said, doing an impression of Pence. “By which I mean this fly on my head.” I hope Colbert is the late-night host who gets the inevitable Jeff Goldblum interview. He deserves it.