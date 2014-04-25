Stephen Colbert’s Obliteration Of Fox News And Cliven Bundy Is Exhibit A Why We’ll Miss ‘Stephen Colbert’

A night after Jon Stewart accepted Sean Hannity’s challenge and KO’d the Fox News personality, it was time for Stephen Colbert to put on his “Stephen Colbert” persona and do what he still does best. It’s the first time since the Late Show announcement that I fully realized just how much I’ll miss The Report. There’s just nothing quite like eviscerating this sort of Fox News toxic ridiculousness under the guise of agreeing with it.
Highlights include: “Hannity ate up that story so hard, Cliven Bundy should have charged him grazing fees” & claiming Bundy isn’t racist, he’s just consistent: “Bundy doesn’t believe in the federal government so it would be hypocritical of him to believe in the Emancipation Proclamation.”
If you’re not interested in folks songs and having the story expertly recapped by “Stephen Colbert,” I encourage you to at least forward to the 6:30 mark where Colbert caps things off with a spirited attaboy to Hannity for beating him to the befriending of Bundy.
Ugh, rich people with their rich people guitars that are too awesome for me to afford. UGH.
I hope I didn’t ruin the Grinch for anyone, though.
While it’s hilarious to watch this guy implode, we shouldn’t solely focus on his racism and lose sight of the fact that he was batshit crazy about the original issue. Jesus, even Glenn Beck and Charles Krauthammer got it, and those guys are usually deep in the weeds:
[mediamatters.org]
KRAUTHAMMERRRRRRRRRRRRRR
I’m really surprised “Krauthammer” wasn’t the name of Eli Roth’s baseball bat in Inglorious Basterds
I always thought Krauthammer looked like the Mama bear from Bugs Bunny and the 3 bears.
Also, +1 for the baseball bat comment.
Everytime I see Charles Krauthammer I think of this,
[darkhorsemovies.wikia.com]
Krauthammer always looks like he should be holding Grand Moff Tarkin’s notepad or something–the guy has the face of an Imperial admiral.
I’ve always thought Charles Krauthammer had the face of a flesh-colored Grinch.
Holy shit, “flesh-colored Grinch” might be the winner:
[images.rcp.realclearpolitics.com]
KingMAB, you sir have won the internet.
Be sure to play this every time Charles Krauthammer comes up in UPROXX posting: [www.youtube.com]
Don’t go at Colbert or Stewart they are smarter than you
The sad fact is that he and O’Reilly can and will still go at Colbert and Stewart with their same smug superiority because their [pathetically enormous/catatonic] audiences don’t tune in to see the crushing rebuttals. Hell, Hannity will probably cut down this clip to “My one regret is that I didn’t embrace Cliven Bundy sooner” and his audience will eat it up.
O’Reilly and Stewart seem to have a partnership because featuring either on their own show brings in viewers
I’d be shocked if Hannity’s audience could read.
“Hannity ate up that story so hard Bundy should have charged HIM grazing fees.” Genius.
The Daily Show lies as much as Hannity does. You just agree with the sentiment.
The difference is that Hannity proports itsself to being a new/editorial show. The Daily Show is comedy. Hannity is not (purposefully) supposed to be funny.
Trying to remember a time Jon Stewart’s lies almost caused a bloody stand-off over a scofflaw’s refusal to pay his fucking taxes. Please, by all means, remind me of such an event….
And, while we are at it, since when does The Daily Show give a regular platform to anti-federalist racist welfare recipients? Your false equivalence is such a steaming pile of horse shit I’m surprised Cliven Bundy hasn’t smeared it all over his face and started signing “Mammy.”
Well, if you’ve stated that the Daily Show lies as much as Hannity, without providing a single bit of evidence, then it must be true!
I’ll make a deal with you. For every lie you can prove Stewart knowingly spoke, in will provide five Hannity lies.
I’d be willing to bet that most of these lies that you speak of are jokes that you didn’t understand.
This is Stephen Colbert’s finest hour! (or at least 7 minutes). I will miss his character when he replaces Letterman.
Holy shit, the Bundy Bunch is more insane than I thought:
[www.esquire.com]
Thank God they’re all getting reliable information from Fox News to keep them clued in.
“A self-trained lawyer tells me the same. He adds that Bar-certified lawyers, like the ones who prosecuted Bundy, have sworn loyalty to the British government, whose statutes encourage sex with clients. “That’s what they do with all their clients.””
I’ve been an attorney for over 20 years and this is the first I’ve heard of this. Someone owes me an explanation, and quite a lot of sex.
This was pretty damn glorious. We need to enjoy every moment of Colbert before he gets neutered when he takes over for Letterman.