Stephen Colbert’s Obliteration Of Fox News And Cliven Bundy Is Exhibit A Why We’ll Miss ‘Stephen Colbert’

A night after Jon Stewart accepted Sean Hannity’s challenge and KO’d the Fox News personality, it was time for Stephen Colbert to put on his “Stephen Colbert” persona and do what he still does best. It’s the first time since the Late Show announcement that I fully realized just how much I’ll miss The Report. There’s just nothing quite like eviscerating this sort of Fox News toxic ridiculousness under the guise of agreeing with it.

Highlights include: “Hannity ate up that story so hard, Cliven Bundy should have charged him grazing fees” & claiming Bundy isn’t racist, he’s just consistent: “Bundy doesn’t believe in the federal government so it would be hypocritical of him to believe in the Emancipation Proclamation.”

If you’re not interested in folks songs and having the story expertly recapped by “Stephen Colbert,” I encourage you to at least forward to the 6:30 mark where Colbert caps things off with a spirited attaboy to Hannity for beating him to the befriending of Bundy.