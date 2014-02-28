Stephen Colbert Celebrated Black History Month By Putting Obama In A Cartoon With Laser-Toting Klansmen

Stephen Colbert was so inspired by the Ku Klux Klan’s recent attempt to team with Jewish groups to blow up Muslims with a working death ray (yes, really), that he wanted to pay homage to these innovative “rednecks from our shameful racist future.”
And so he created Laser Klan, an action-packed cartoon that (somehow hilariously) features laser-toting Klansmen teaming up with President Obama. Then, despite Viacom’s concerns over showing such a thing during Black History Month, the magnificent bastard went ahead and aired it.
This was a masterpiece on a show that produces them nightly.
The subtle playing of “Accidental Racist” at KKK HQ was a nice touch.
The little sigh Obama gives was fucking perfect.
I was just disappointed that Tek Jansen didn’t rip off his hood.
perfectly summed.
It sounded to me like Jay Pharoah was voicing Obama and Amy Sedaris was the klanswoman.
Colbert was the voice of the head Klansman as well.
@Kevin, you are correct on Sedaris, but I am pretty sure that was Wyatt Cenac as El Presidente…the Internet says yes: [splitsider.com]
The “yay” after the Lincoln Memorial destruction was the cherry on top
unfunny…………………………….bleah.
I thought it was pretty funny.
Goddamn genius sauce on a genius show hosted by a genius & written by a star chamber of comedy prodigies. This program just keeps getting better.
Stewart’s version of the Daily Show started it all, & it aces exposing hypocrisy. However, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I laugh more watching Colbert. A perfect double bill I watch every morning before the unvarnished headlines prompt me to slide a Russian Roulette revolver barrel in my mouth & pray this is the day the chamber isn’t empty.
Well that took a dark turn.
Best cartoon I’ve watched on a Saturday morning since The Tick