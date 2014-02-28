Stephen Colbert Celebrated Black History Month By Putting Obama In A Cartoon With Laser-Toting Klansmen

02.28.14 14 Comments

Stephen Colbert was so inspired by the Ku Klux Klan’s recent attempt to team with Jewish groups to blow up Muslims with a working death ray (yes, really), that he wanted to pay homage to these innovative “rednecks from our shameful racist future.”

And so he created Laser Klan, an action-packed cartoon that (somehow hilariously) features laser-toting Klansmen teaming up with President Obama. Then, despite Viacom’s concerns over showing such a thing during Black History Month, the magnificent bastard went ahead and aired it.

