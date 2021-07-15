Mindy Kaling dropped by The Late Show on Wednesday to promote her wonderful Netflix show, Never Have I Ever, which returned for season two today. She had a lovely chat with host Stephen Colbert about making dosas with Vice President Kamala Harris and teenage slang, but late in the interview, he apologized for an awkward encounter they had earlier that day. What happened?

“I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of pants and my bra,” Kaling started before Colbert jumped in. “And I don’t usually do this,” he said. “I usually wait until the guests are in the wings, but I thought I would just go, ‘Hey, have a great show!’ So I popped the door open. I knocked, but I did that knock-and-pop.” (I’m shocked Seinfeld never got around to the “knock-and-pop over nine seasons.)

Kaling didn’t “have any clothes on,” but instead of getting mad at Colbert, she was filled with regret: “I just thought the entire time, ‘I wish I had worn a sexier bra.’ Because I was like, ‘You know, he works hard.’ I have a 10-month-old. It was like a gray bra. Just sad.”

Colbert insisted that he didn’t see a thing, but Kaling blames herself. “And then I was thinking, ‘Whose fault is it, though? Is it the person who doesn’t lock?’ I should have locked the door,” she said. Her team “hurled themselves in front of you like I was an assassin,” Colbert joked, making Kaling “[feel] like Meghan Markle. They were like, ‘You will not pass!’ Like you had bad intentions. Like, it’s still Stephen Colbert.”

You can watch the interview above.