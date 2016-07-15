Stephen Colbert Is Teasing The Return Of ‘Stephen Colbert’

After having a rough start to the summer and getting shut out of Emmy nominations yesterday, Stephen Colbert may be looking for ways to get his comedy reputation back on track. He’s starting by covering both upcoming political conventions live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, beginning this week with the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Colbert said in an interview with CBS This Morning that the idea for doing live coverage was motivated by a need to stay “as topical as possible.” He goes on to say, “We don’t want somebody else to be able to pick the chicken,” which seems to translate as: “We want to get to the joke first.”
Colbert says his weeks of live coverage will be “sponsored by Adderall and Red Bull,” but he’ll have some help with an appearance by his longtime comedy colleague Jon Stewart, and a possible return of his Colbert Report character. In the same interview with CBS This Morning, he was asked about the difference between doing The Late Show coverage as himself versus his Comedy Central alter-ego. In response, Colbert avoided eye contact and admitted, “It doesn’t mean he won’t show up. He’s very needy and he loves the limelight, maybe even more than I do.”
Colbert also teased a musical number is to kick off the week’s coverage, as well as a slew of celebrity guests, so it seems like he’s primed and ready to pick as many chickens as possible.
Just switch him with Corden. Let that guy do his viral shit that the average person just laps up, and let Colbert go back to the character at the later hour.
Agree. It makes so much sense but I think CBS does not want the level of second guessing and embarrassment the move would seem as PR nightmare for appearance.
I never would have guessed that Corden was going to get this groundswell of relevance over our darling Colbert, but here we are. It’s too bad.
Catering to the lowest common denominator and having to kiss everyone’s ass to make sure they want to do your guest-centric show does not make for quality television.