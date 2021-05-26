As much as Donald Trump loves coming up with a disparaging nickname, he’s utter trash at inventing even the most bare-bones insults. Still, if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was even slightly offended at being called “Jeff Bozo” by the former president, Stephen Colbert has an idea for how to get back at him: Buy MGM and release The Apprentice tapes!

While the latest news on the possible acquisition is that the two companies are very close to making a deal for Amazon to purchase MGM and all its properties, nothing is yet set in stone. Yet according to The Late Show host, Bezos really wants to make this happen and is even willing to spend $9 billion to see it through, despite industry estimates only valuing the company at about $5 billion. So what could make MGM worth so much to Bezos? Colbert had a thought:

“Why would one of the world’s richest men pay almost twice the value for a struggling movie studio that recently went bankrupt? Well it could be that Jeff Bezos has an ongoing feud with the former president Genghis Con. Guess what? All the outtakes from The Apprentice are owned by MGM. Holy mother of DVD extras! The private footage of a TV billionaire is going to belong to an actual billionaire.”

Unless you’ve been living without Wi-Fi for the past several years, you probably know that several people formerly associated with The Apprentice, from contestants to crew, have claimed that Trump was regularly known to say a lot of offensive sh*t—yes, while cameras were rolling. The N-word? Yep! The C-word? That, too. According to Tom Arnold, who claims to have seen a compilation of the footage, Trump also called his son Eric a “retard.” Classy as always!

Colbert, who thinks all of this is very “on brand” for Trump, said that “If this is true, someday soon, Bezos may release the most racist thing in the MGM catalog. Other than Gone With the Wind. Because these tapes have never been made public, but now Mount Flushmore’s arch-nemesis owns it all. And I am here for it!”

You can watch the full clip above (which begins around the 4:20 mark).