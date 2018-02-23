Stephen Colbert Explains How Marco Rubio ‘Cannot Read The Room’

#Gun Control #The Late Show #Stephen Colbert
02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Following the horrific mass shooting at Douglas Stoneham School in Parkland, Florida, the debates over gun control have continued to rage. CNN hosted a town hall event for surviving teenagers and their parents were given the opportunity to speak directly to their representatives about their lack of action in the wake of so many mass shootings. Florida senator Marco Rubio was taken to task on a number of issues over the course of the town hall, including the fact that he has received an A+ rating from the NRA and has the gun lobby’s funding to prove it.

On Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert broke down a number of Rubio’s faux pas, including the fact that the man cannot read the room at all. When Rubio suggests that the banning of semi-automatic weapons would be the ultimate price of greater gun regulations, his audience bursts into applause over that potential outcome. Clearly taken aback by their response, Rubio ceded with an “Okay. Fair enough.” Colbert imitated the senator, saying “Now, look, we’d have to get rid of guns and then it’s a slippery slope to fewer dead people. Oh, you’d like that? I guess it takes all kinds.”

However, Colbert’s pointed out the ridiculous coverage of Rubio’s appearance, with many in the media calling him brave just for showing up.

“OK, here’s the thing: just showing up isn’t that impressive. He works for those people. If your boss calls you into their office, you can’t say ‘Yes, I hit a customer. Yes, I turned the break room into a sex dungeon, and yes, I’m currently very high. But, I showed up knowing that you’d be really mad, and I should get some credit for that. Do you want to get high?’”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#The Late Show#Stephen Colbert
TAGSgun controlMARCO RUBIOSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOWthe late show with stephen colbert

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP