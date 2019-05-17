HBO

Everyone has an opinion about Game of Thrones season 8, especially after Daenerys Targaryen directed Drogon to unleash “dracarys” upon thousands of innocents on her way to take out Cersei. People are pointing fingers about where it all went wrong, and an anger-filled petition is still fueling demands for the entire season to be rewritten. That won’t happen, of course, but it’s virtually guaranteed that people will complain during and after the finale. There’s no satisfying everyone, especially when everyone’s already fired up after waiting nearly two years for a conclusion.

However, one outspoken, high-profile supporter is speaking out ahead of a weekend full of dread/anticipation for Thrones viewers. Stephen King has made it known that he’s very much enjoying this swan song. As someone who’s no doubt grown accustomed to fan complaints over the decades, the supernatural horror author is urging everyone to stay calm and stop spreading “negativity,” especially about the newly dubbed Queen of the Ashes.

I've loved this last season of GoT, including Dani going bugshit all over King's Landing. There's been a lot of negativity about the windup, but I think it's just because people don't want ANY ending. But you know what they say: All good things… — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 16, 2019

King believes that a lot of the contempt for this season sources from people not wanting the series to end, no matter how things go down. That’s an argument that shall not be quickly settled, now or possibly ever. And setting aside the actual flaws of the eighth season for the purposes of this discussion, it’s to the credit of showrunners Dan Benioff and D.B. Weiss that they’ve guided this series to a point where people do care so much. Honestly, this is probably good practice for Benioff and Weiss, who are moving to the Star Wars franchise next, where rabid fans further await with similar demands. That’s an unenviable position, but presumably, this is all part of the deal for creating stories geared toward the most passionate audiences in pop culture.