Stephen King fans face the great peril of feeling overwhelmed right now by all the swirling adaptations of the author’s work, and it’s that sense of dread that’s only fueling further successes. HBO’s now falling into the abyss — and it looks like that jump will be rewarded because the recent teaser scored 5 million views — with their upcoming King miniseries adaptation, The Outsider, in which Jason Bateman plays a man accused of murder. Naturally, not all is what it seems, and conflicting evidence is flying everywhere, including how Bateman’s character couldn’t possibly exist in two realities at the same time. Right?

You know the drill by now, so get ready for the unsettling twists and turns to come while fear overcomes everyone, and the fear or fear, and this seems very circular, which is on point for King’s best selling novel. Don’t stress out too much though, for this project’s cast is simply incredible and should inspire folks to climb onboard even if they’re all King-ed out. Ben Mendelsohn portrays the seasoned police officer leading the investigation until Cynthia Erivo’s private investigator arrives to shake up everyone’s world view, and I’m here for it. From the synopsis:

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Outsider begins with a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. But when an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in.

King certainly approves of this trailer and the miniseries as a whole. The horror maestro tweeted that this is “one of the best adaptations of my work.”

THE OUTSIDER is one of the best adaptations of my work. Hope you'll watch it. https://t.co/CcCtdNVn7A — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2019

HBO’s The Outsider — also starring Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, Hettienne Park, Michael Esper, Derek Cecil, and Max Beesley — premieres on January 12.