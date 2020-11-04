It’s been five years since CBS’s Under the Dome went off the air, but author Stephen King still hasn’t stopped thinking about what went wrong with the televised adaptation of his 2009 best-seller. While talking to the Washington Post about how pleased he was the great work Amazon Studios did bringing his detective novel Mr. Mercedes to life, King opened up about his biggest problem with Under the Dome. Via io9:

“Under the Dome was one I felt like went entirely off the rails, because the people are doing things that don’t seem realistic. One thing that killed me was you never hear the sound of a generator anywhere. The electric power is fine. Everything looks clean. Everything is great, except that they’re cut off from the world. And that isn’t what would happen,” King said. “If you ask people to accept those ideas, there has to be a sense of realism that goes with it, that pulls you along.”

This isn’t the first time King has levied criticism at the CBS show, which initially started as a limited series before being expanded into three seasons. Back in June 2019, King fired off a tweet that suggested Netflix should take a fresh stab at a remake of Under the Dome, only this time “actually doing the book.” Damn, best-selling author of Cujo.

How about Netflix bringing back UNDER THE DOME, only starting from scratch and actually doing the book? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2019

King’s dissatisfaction with Under the Dome also arrives at an awkward time. In just a few weeks, CBS All Access will launch another adaptation of perhaps his biggest novel of all time: The Stand. If the limited series starring Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgard, and James Marsden fails to live up to expectations, the network should probably be ready for King to tell his legion of fans how he really feels.

(Via Washington Post)