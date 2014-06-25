Stephen King’s Brutally Graphic ‘Big Driver’ Is Being Adapted By… Lifetime?

It seems that Lifetime has come a long, long way from the days of Meredith Baxter-Birney and A Dog Took My Face and Gave Me a Better Face to Change the World: The Celeste Cunningham Story, because now the network for women is getting into the Stephen King murder game. Specifically, the network is adapting the novella Big Driver from Full Dark, No Stars as a telepic, and it will star Maria Bello as Tess, with a script from Richard Christian Matheson. What an exciting development for Lifetime, so let’s go ahead and see what Big Driver is all about, shall we?
(This is somewhat spoilery, but in no way mentions what happens next or the ending. Still, if you plan to read this novella and the rest of Full Dark, No Stars – A Good Marriage is really good, too – or genuinely want to be surprised when you watch the TV movie, don’t read this breakdown.)
Tess is a successful cozy mystery writer who appears at a speaking engagement at a library in Chicopee, Massachusetts. After the event, Ramona Norville, a librarian who had invited Tess to the event, tells Tess to avoid Interstate 84. Instead, she gives Tess the directions to Stagg Road, a presumably safer shortcut to Tess’ home in Connecticut. However, as Tess takes the shortcut, her Ford Expedition rolls over pieces of wood with nails that lie across the road, giving her a flat tire. The place where the incident happens is by an abandoned Esso gas station.
Shortly afterwards, an enormous man in a pickup offers to assist Tess. However, Tess realizes that the driver had set out the road hazard. He knocks Tess out, proceeding to brutally rape and beat her before finally choking her to unconsciousness. She later wakes up and feigns death as he stashes her body and drives away. After the man has left, Tess escapes, but sees several other murdered women victims of the same man.
Actually, that’s a pretty solid Lifetime movie right there. Maybe cast Kane from the WWE as the truck driver and Jon Bon Jovi can play a local police officer investigating the disappearances of several women… and maybe his own heart.
So is Bello Tess or Ramona? Either way, Maria is super-cute.
I believe Rob Lowe is all the villain Lifetime needs.
//hopes someone embeds the .gif from “Untouchable”
This couldn’t be more Lifetime if you added Lowe
“Full Dark, No stars” was a pretty bitching collection of short stories and they were all pretty fucked up. But yeah, its a little dark for Lifetime, IMO…
“Full Dark, No Stars” are some of the grittiest and darkest stories King has written. I felt disgusted with myself for reading them, but I couldn’t put it down.
I haven’t read any Stephen King in a while, and I’m not really one to get offended easily, but….
Stephen King kinda seems like he REALLY hates women. Or is that just me? The last novel of his I read all the way through was Rose Madder (a loooong time ago), and I just remember it ALSO being very rape-y, abuse-riddled, and angry at women. IIRC, the main character is ok in the end….but still.
So I guess what I’m saying is, he’s perfect for Lifetime.
Great, discreet ’30 Rock Reference.’ Bravo!