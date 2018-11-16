Steve Carell Loved Finally Meeting His ’40-Year-Old Virgin’ Curse Word Kelly Clarkson

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.16.18

Want to meet your favorite singer? Yell their name as a curse.

Before he became an Oscar-nominated “serious actor,” Steve Carell was screaming “KELLY CLARKSON” while getting his chest waxed. The iconic scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, the movie that turned Judd Apatow into a brand, was the topic of discussion on Thursday’s The Tonight Show, where The Office star discussed meeting the “Since U Been Gone” singer earlier this year.

“She is the best,” Carell said about seeing Clarkson at the Golden Globes. “My wife and I saw her and we had to go over to her, and we kind of accosted her and said hi.” He continued, “I thought she would be mad at me about that. And I wasn’t sure because I never met her over those years. I don’t know. Like, ‘is he making fun of me? Why would he say that in anguish?’ Incidentally I love Kelly Clarkson. I’m a big fan and that’s part of the reason.”

It’s not hard to imagine Michael Scott listening to “A Moment Like This” on repeat. But never paying for the whole song, naturally. Carell hosts SNL (incidentally, his wife Nancy, was on the sketch show from 1995-1996) for the third time this weekend, with musical guest Ella Mai.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kelly Clarkson
TAGSkelly clarksonSTEVE CARELLTHE 40 YEAR-OLD VIRGIN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP