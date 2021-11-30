HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series, ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg,’ Has Found Its Head Writer

While we all anxiously wait for the definitive answer to “how much Game of Thrones is too much Games of Thrones?” HBO remains hard at work on the former hits many spinoff series, scouting cast members and setting aside what has to be astronomical sums of money to pour into their high fantasy forays. However, just as important as compelling characters, lush locations, and CGI dragons is what (early) Game of Thrones was known for: great writing. Luckily for us, it seems HBO thinks they’ve found it for its upcoming prequel, Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Earlier today, HBO announced Steve Conrad (The Pursuit of Happyness, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Wonder) has been tapped to serve as writer and executive producer on Tales of Dunk and Egg (via Variety). While the filmmaker is might seem a slightly unusual choice, it’s worth noting Conrad has also dabbled into television, previously creating the Amazon Prime series Patriot.

Set 90 years before the events of A Song of Fire and Ice (and subsequently HBO’s Game of Thrones), Tales of Dunk and Egg follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). The one-hour drama will be based on writer George R. R. Martin‘s series of fantasy novellas, and should hopefully hit the streaming service sometime in the next few years.

For those of you a bit put off by that wait, rest assured winter– er, I mean, another Game of Thrones spinoff series — is coming. You can catch HBO’s House of the Dragon (and its cool as hell cast featuring the likes of Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D’Arcy) sometime in 2022.