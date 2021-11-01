Loki may have wrapped up its reality-breaking first season over the summer, but the love for the show is still going strong all the way into October. The Trickster God and his several variants were a prominent presence this Halloween, but the top honor easily goes to the late Steve Irwin’s son, Robert, who not only decked himself out as Loki, but he also dressed up an actual real-life alligator as Alligator Loki. Robert’s tweet was a smash hit the moment it hit Twitter, and it’s already sitting at well over 100,000 “likes,” thanks in part to the authentic reptile touch.
Happy Halloween from a couple of variants 🐊#Loki pic.twitter.com/ax6gh1KF4x
Of course, Robert was not the only Loki out there, and keeping with the show’s themes, here a cavalcade of various Lokis that each have their own unique twist on the character as well as a few Sylvies tossed in for good measure.
Costume reveal! This year I'm dressed as a Loki variant! And with my faithful alligator companion, it's bound to be an eventful night. Happy Halloween! @LokiOfficial#halloween #performer #loki #alligatorloki #variant pic.twitter.com/hktk0g9RVF
Happy Halloween from the AbaLokis 🎃 #Loki #MarvelHalloween #LokiVariants pic.twitter.com/oxNU63y8rq
You know we go all out for Halloween…https://t.co/8ELqyg1WLN@tessanetting #Loki #lokiandsylvie #Halloween pic.twitter.com/JqlP9JfFWH
I am Elvis, and I’m burdened with glorious purpose 😈 #Loki #halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/08Qvn5BDGk
“Don’t ever call me that…a Loki.” Happy Halloween! 🎃 Dressed up as Sylvie from the “Loki” show 💚🖤 #loki #LokiVariant #Sylvie #halloween #HappyHalloween2021 pic.twitter.com/MlM9IQ8G74
Now which one of us are you? #Loki pic.twitter.com/Fuao99pI2B
Oops, busted by the TVA today. #HappyHalloween2021 #MarvelHalloween #loki #lokivariant #Marvel pic.twitter.com/LJGDMWQE0G
Glorious purpose! #halloween2021 #Loki pic.twitter.com/bobXlid2JS
Happy Halloween from my family of Loki variants to yours. #Loki @LokiOfficial pic.twitter.com/W4GebszIlh
Oh, and naturally, someone had to do Alligator Loki, but make it sexy. It is Halloween after all.
Halloween costume: Alligator Loki but make it sexy. pic.twitter.com/HHVxVeYloV
Starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, the Disney+ series is officially set to return for a second season after delivering a universe-breaking finale that will have widespread effects on the current slate of upcoming MCU films. Most notably, that includes Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, which will both explore the multiverse that’s currently being torn apart by Jonathan Major’s Kang.
The first season of Loki is available for streaming on Disney+.