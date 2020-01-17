Friday’s Hulu announcements punctuated the TCAs with a smattering of trailers and a nostalgic little tidbit amid the ruckus. That would be the reteaming of two SNL legends (Steve Martin and Martin Short) who simply can’t stay away from each other. No, I’m not talking about a belated Three Amigos sequel, which probably would not go over well in 2020. The pair, who has toured together for a few years, also paired up for an Emmy-nominated Netflix special with the following subtitle: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. Now they’re jumping over to Hulu.

Martin and Short will star in a original comedy series (joining the likes of the streaming service’s Ramy, Shrill, and Pen15) that takes a stab at the true crime genre, sort of. The two stars will play true-crime fanboys, and here’s word from a press release:

The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking). Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.

Well, why not? The Ted Bundy docuseries craze isn’t over yet (Amazon will premiere Falling For A Killer in late January), and Dirty John will film a new season, somehow, without the John (starring Christian Slater and Amanda Peet in The Betty Broderick Story). True crime couldn’t be hotter, and there’s plenty of dark comedic potential to mine from people who are obsessed with terrible things that mankind does to itself. Hulu’s certainly committed to churning out more original content, and they’re holding their own in a crowded marketplace — one that grows evermore flush with each passing day. Martin and Short, however, are still keeping things fresh.