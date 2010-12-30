Steve Urkel Lives on… as Punishment

Score another one for local news: this report from CBS affiliate WREG-3 details how Memphis’s Westside Middle School has implemented the “Urkel Initiative,” in which students who wear their pants too low are punished by getting their pants hiked up to their navels and zip-tied in place. “About durn time,” said your racist grandpa.

Anyway, I try my best to understand that kids are inclined to like stupid fashion trends — after all, I survived an era that indulged in the tight French-roll cuff on jeans, as well as the short-lived Kris Kross backward-clothes trend — but I just can’t wrap my head around why it’s cool to not have your pants all the way on. Damn kids! GET OFF MY LAWN!

