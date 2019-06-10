Getty Image

It’s been ages since Steven Spielberg dabbled in horror — unless you found The Post’s depiction of a president trying to silence the press scary — so here’s some good news: The creator of Jaws is working on a revolutionary horror series. The twist: You can only watch it at night.

Some explanation: Variety reports that the legendary filmmaker is at work on a “super scary story,” as he put it, for Quibi, the forthcoming mobile-focused streaming service being co-launched by his frequent business partner Jeffrey Katzenberg. Like Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, it will be one story divided into chapters, of which Spielberg, Katzenberg says, has already written five or six.

One thing that’s exciting is this: Spielberg hasn’t actually written a screenplay — or at least received a screenplay credit — since the original Poltergeist, back in 1982. He mostly tasks others to write the script, such as Tony Kushner, his writer on Munich, Lincoln, and their upcoming West Side Story remake. Indeed, the only time he’s been a writer-director, handling both by himself, is 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind.