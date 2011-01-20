Steven Tyler Is a Pervert; ‘American Idol’ Ratings Fall

The ratings for the debut of the new “American Idol” are in, and it’s not great news for Fox. Even though 26.1 million viewers was good enough to win the night, that number is down 13% from the previous season premiere, the sharpest decline in the show’s history.

What you missed if you didn’t watch the show was 62-year-old Steven Tyler getting pervy on a 16-year-old girl (who looks even younger, much to the delight of Roman Polanski).

The Fox show included a montage of Tyler pouting out his lips and winking at various 20-something performers — not to mention high five-ing Randy Jackson over one woman — before he commented on Victoria Huggins’ [pictured] legs after she sang a rousing rendition of Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia.” “Ooh, yeah. Just the right amount showing,” he said while looking her up and down. “That’s nice.” [NYDN]

The video is below, and yeah, it’s a little over the line. Huggins, 16, is one of those musical theater kids whose cutesy diction and boundless enthusiasm makes her sound like a media-trained eight-year-old — which I think ratchets up the inappropriateness of it all. It’s like, hey buddy, let’s keep the creepy comments about underage girls where they belong: in anonymous comment sections on the Internet.