Steven Tyler Is a Pervert; ‘American Idol’ Ratings Fall

The ratings for the debut of the new “American Idol” are in, and it’s not great news for Fox. Even though 26.1 million viewers was good enough to win the night, that number is down 13% from the previous season premiere, the sharpest decline in the show’s history.
What you missed if you didn’t watch the show was 62-year-old Steven Tyler getting pervy on a 16-year-old girl (who looks even younger, much to the delight of Roman Polanski).
The Fox show included a montage of Tyler pouting out his lips and winking at various 20-something performers — not to mention high five-ing Randy Jackson over one woman — before he commented on Victoria Huggins’ [pictured] legs after she sang a rousing rendition of Gladys Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
“Ooh, yeah. Just the right amount showing,” he said while looking her up and down. “That’s nice.” [NYDN]
The video is below, and yeah, it’s a little over the line. Huggins, 16, is one of those musical theater kids whose cutesy diction and boundless enthusiasm makes her sound like a media-trained eight-year-old — which I think ratchets up the inappropriateness of it all. It’s like, hey buddy, let’s keep the creepy comments about underage girls where they belong: in anonymous comment sections on the Internet.
26 million is considered bad news to these clowns. Seriously?
What else would you expect from a guy who made a video with his daughter being a dyke with the once hot Alicia Silverstone?
That was creepy, but in Tyler’s defense she does have nice legs, but her boobs need some work.
Whereas Randy Jackson dressing like Hermione Granger is perfectly acceptable.
Randy Jackson shops at J. Crew. Swear to god. I sold him a shirt when I worked there.
A wild Stephen Tyler appears! I choose Chris Hansen! It’s not very effective!!
/Nerd’d.
Jennifer Lopez commented on the looks of all the 16 and 17 year old boys. Double standard.
A hot older woman was coming on to young teenage boys? We have to find these boys…and give them their luckiest boys in the world award.
OK, every song Tyler ever wrote was nothing but heavy sexual innuendo. WTF did they expect ? Hell, Walk This Way is about Eating Pussy. Ratings would be awesome if J LO would talk out of her ass like Ace Ventura
I’m just enjoying the fact they wrote “16 3/4” for her age. It like they’re saying “She’s ALMOST legal”
is that considered good singing? i would prefer it if steven tyler had his way with her. better tv.
SHES AN FHA GET OVER IT…FUTURE HOE OF AMERICA.
her voice is mad annoying + randy lookin extra gay in those glasses.
That is a load of BS. All of you who think Steven Tyler is a perv are messed up. He was just joking around. Plus, she is very covered up compared to the rest of the contestants. Jesus, you people are overreacting so much! I mean, so what if he has a 30 something year old gf? If you were a ROCK STAR and you weren’t married, would you go out with an old wrinkly hag your own age? Get over yourselves. Steven Tyler rocks the world, and you people who say bad things about him can kiss my ass.
Steven Tyler is an amazing singer and he was just joking around. I swear no one can take an f*****g joke anymore. Why don’t you people pay attention to the real dangers in the world, like Casey Anthony, the war going on across to the ocean, people that killed the college student Lauren Spearer. You know, all of the IMPORTANT THINGS?!?!? Jesus Christ, get over yourselves. It’s not like he’s gonna rape the girls the second that they’re alone with him. He’s probably one of the nicest rock stars in the entire US dammit! Grow. Up.
My wife showed me the clip…joking or not, I would have wanted to beat his a** if I was her father. The joke was pretty insensitive to her father, what an awkward situation to put him in.